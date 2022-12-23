ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County Jail Logs: December 23, 2022

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cn5Eo_0jsXrOxu00

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *VOP* POSS OF MARIJUANA: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FTA X2: 1
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • NO PROOF FINANCAL RESPONSIBILTY: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • VPTA X 3: 1
FREE, LONNIE Booking #: 442935 Booking Date: 12-23-2022 – 2:45 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR
MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: Bond $3684.00
GONZALEZ, MARCUS Booking #: 442934 Booking Date: 12-23-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00
LESTER, AMY Booking #: 442933 Booking Date: 12-23-2022 – 2:00 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00
LEONARD, ETHAN Booking #: 442932 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 9:50 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond $40000.00
BANKS, DUSTIN Booking #: 442931 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 9:06 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond
FLORES, GREGNALDO Booking #: 442930 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 8:19 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS OF MARIJUANA Bond: Bond $1500.00
VALENCIA, JAZMINE Booking #: 442929 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 5:05 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 442928 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 4:47 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond $962.00
PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 442927 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 9:13 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCAL RESPONSIBILTY

MISC FTA X2 Bond: Bond $2590.00
SMITH, RODNEY Booking #: 442926 Booking Date: 12-22-2022 – 6:27 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: Bond $20500.00

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

