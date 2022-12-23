ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

It will not be a cold New Year's Eve celebration this year

SAN ANTONIO - A weak cold front will slide across and give us a brief push to near freezing Tuesday morning followed by a slightly cooler afternoon compared to Monday. Otherwise, Wednesday into the weekend features a big warm up for warm weather fans. There will be a system approaching the area Thursday but as I see it now, best lift and moisture supply will reside in the eastern half of our viewing area. That means a slight rain chance for San Antonio, scattered in our eastern zone counties while the western half of the area sees very little.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy