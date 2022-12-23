Read full article on original website
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
KARE
Winter activities to do around the Twin Cities this week
The warming centers at four Minneapolis Parks and Rec ice rinks are back open. Starting Tuesday, all rinks will be available with their holiday hours.
mprnews.org
Where to hear music in the Twin Cities on New Year’s Eve
As we close the book on 2022, here are 10 music events throughout the Twin Cities to celebrate the start of 2023. For even more New Year’s Eve options, check The Current’s Gig List for additional shows you can take in on Dec. 31. New Year’s Eve with...
fox9.com
Kwanzaa celebrations continue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Kwanzaa celebrations continue in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, which is day two of the seven-day holiday. Kwanzaa celebrates African American culture, with each day focusing on a different theme. Tuesday's theme is "Kujichagulia" or self-determination. Two days of festivities are being held at the Midtown...
Eater
Twin Cities Dining Experts’ Favorite Meals of 2022
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at our favorite restaurant meals of 2022. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
Car mysteriously ends up atop snow pile in Minneapolis after winter storm
An oddity atop a snow pile in the Twin Cities has turned into a viral winter visual and an enticing Minneapolis mystery.
ncsha.org
Minnesota Housing Announces 2022 Project Selections
SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA — On Thursday the Minnesota Housing board of directors approved funding selections of $165.5 million to create and preserve 2,156 homes, apartments and manufactured home community lots. “It’s a great day to announce that we’re creating thousands of new homes across the state that are permanently...
Eater
The Enduring Twin Cities Restaurants We Kept Coming Back to in 2022
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the enduring restaurants we returned to again and again over the course of the year. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
fox9.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
tcbmag.com
How Piper Sandler Ended Up in the North Loop
Set to open in 2024, the North Loop Green development on North 5th Street has landed a 15-year lease covering 113,000 square feet of office space. The move may represent a northward shift from the city’s urban core. This month, Piper Sandler & Co. signed a lease to occupy...
fox9.com
Down in the Valley announces location closing, asks where it should open next
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular record store and memorabilia shop has announced it will be closing its door in Crystal, while also soliciting input for where its followers think it should open next. Announced on its social media platforms and in an email to its VIP club members,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Car ends up on top of huge pile of snow in Minneapolis
During the snowstorm that spread across the U.S., a mystery emerged in Minneapolis. How is it that a car ended up on top of a big pile of snow?. Neighbors and locals were puzzled, but say it would only happen in Minneapolis.
mprnews.org
At a Minneapolis tent encampment, a chosen family sticks together in the storm
Living outside is a matter of survival, regardless of what the weather’s like. From brazen summer heat to this week’s subzero temperatures and extreme wind, many communities of tent encampments in Minneapolis rely on one another to get through. That’s the case for Samira, Eric and Jaylin, three...
fox9.com
Busy post-Christmas travel day disrupted by flight cancellations at MSP and nationwide
A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were cancelled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
tcbmag.com
Did the Booze Boom Bust?
Over one week in October, Craft & Crew Hospitality, a restaurant group that owns six spots across the Twin Cities, sold 500 nonalcoholic beverages. We’re not talking Coca-Cola here—we’re talking about a well-crafted mixed drink or a nonalcoholic beer or wine. This is in addition to the sale of 200 THC beverages, which only became an option at the restaurant after Minnesota’s July law change. Over the same period last year, the company sold fewer than 100 nonalcoholic (NA) beverages.
fox9.com
After deadly shooting, what is Mall of America’s safety plan going forward?
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three times over the last year, shots rang out in the Mall of America, sending shoppers and staff members running for cover. FOX 9 checked in with shoppers and asked the mall about its safety plan going forward. Nordstrom is back open three days after...
"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass
MINNEAPOLIS -- While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
voiceofalexandria.com
Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day
(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.
This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?
Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Charging extension granted to review more evidence
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have been granted an extension to file charges against those they believe are responsible for a 19-year-old man's death in a deadly shooting at the Mall of America. On Tuesday, the Bloomington Police Department announced that a charging extension has been granted as evidence...
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
