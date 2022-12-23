Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
Go Blue Ridge
he weekend winter weather has caused several severe issues for those living the High-Country
The weekend winter weather has caused several severe issues for those living the High-Country. Blue Ridge Energy had drastic issues caused by the weather that left nearly 6,000 people without power. This lead to an effort by BRE to restore power in the region. The rapid drop in temperature caused many pipes to freeze. Blowing Rock Public Works worked through the weekend to fix this issue and repaired a lot of damage before Monday.
Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
Winter weather on the way tomorrow night
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday. This will set the stage for a wintery […]
WVNT-TV
Dangerous wind chill arrives late tonight – brutal cold ahead
Winter Weather Advisory for Raleigh, Fayette, Pocahontas, Wyoming and McDowell counties through noon Friday for light snowfall accumulations. High Wind Warning for western and northern Pocahontas County through Christmas Eve morning – wind gusts occasionally in excess of 50 mph could cause scattered power outages. Wind Advisory for the...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County roads blocked by fallen trees
ELIZABETHTON — A winter storm once again brought out the workers of the Carter County Highway Department early in the morning, but for Friday’s storm, the department’s snow equipment was not needed. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Burchett said the road crews were called out at 4 a.m. Friday,...
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday scene in downtown Johnson City
Christmas tees in Johnson City's King Commons set the mood for the holidays. The Candy Land Christmas display can be seen in Kings Commons and Founders Park until Dec. 8.
wcyb.com
How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home
As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping - these are just a couple of things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
Local state of emergency declared in Washington Co.
UPDATE: Washington County officials say water distribution will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for both Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools. Rather than individual bottles of water, three 1-gallon jugs will be given to each vehicle that arrives. Anyone who spots water bubbling out of an underground leak is encouraged to call 753-1040 to report […]
Go Blue Ridge
Fatal Christmas Day Crash
On Christmas Day, at 4:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on US 70. A Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on US 70, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Volvo passenger car. The driver of the Chevrolet, William Gordon Bailey, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The other driver, Cecylia Young, was seriously injured and transported by Burke County EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. No charges are expected.
Tri-Cities to be featured in ‘House Hunters’ episode
The episode will air Wednesday night on HGTV.
Go Blue Ridge
Liz Silvers has been promoted to CCC&TI Vice-President for Instruction
Liz Silvers, who has 30 years of experience in higher education, and previously served in two other administrative posts during her six-and-a-half years working at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has been promoted to Vice-President for Instruction at CCC&TI. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute President Dr. Mark Poarch...
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
Bristol Casino employee wins new car giveaway
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One lucky Bristol Casino employee won a new car Thursday. Hard Rock held a drawing to give away a new Toyota Camry to one team member. The winner: Laura Guillot. “I never win anything so I was surprised,” Guillot said. “I’m speechless so I don’t know. It just still doesn’t seem […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
Go Blue Ridge
Local Nurse who served the High-Country for 42 years has decided to retire
Debbie Shook began her nursing career at the Watauga County Medical Center in the Medical Surgery Units in 1980. Shook has decided to retire from healthcare after 42 years of serving her community. Though She began as a nurse she worked her way up the ladder and for the past four years served as the Director of Oncology Clinical Services and Research. Over the past four decades, Shook has witnessed so much change in healthcare in the High Country and her memory is long. She says the biggest change she has been part of is growth. Ken Neuvirth, Senior Director of Oncology at Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center said “Debbie Shook’s dedication to ARHS for the last 42 years is amazing. She has given so much to our patients, our team, and the community. Debbie was invaluable during the transition to my role in the middle of a pandemic. Debbie is a mentor but more importantly a dear friend. She will be missed.”
3 treated for smoke inhalation after structure fire in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire Wednesday evening, according to the Kingsport Fire Department. Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Reedy Place. According to KFD, the fire was out when firefighters arrived. Three residents were taken to a hospital […]
wvtf.org
A new facility in Abingdon will help people during a mental health crisis, if it can open its doors
A new state-of-the-art behavioral health facility was recently built in southwest Virginia. It’s an innovative, residential program to help people with mental health disorders and substance abuse. It also helps people experiencing a mental health care crisis, many of whom often end up in emergency rooms. If fully operational, it could help open beds in hospitals, and get people in need into long-term treatment. But there’s a problem.
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion business
Landlords at a property in Bristol, Virginia, are suing to terminate the lease of their new tenant after they discovered that they unwittingly rented their building to Bristol Women’s Health, an abortion business.
Comments / 0