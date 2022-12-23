Debbie Shook began her nursing career at the Watauga County Medical Center in the Medical Surgery Units in 1980. Shook has decided to retire from healthcare after 42 years of serving her community. Though She began as a nurse she worked her way up the ladder and for the past four years served as the Director of Oncology Clinical Services and Research. Over the past four decades, Shook has witnessed so much change in healthcare in the High Country and her memory is long. She says the biggest change she has been part of is growth. Ken Neuvirth, Senior Director of Oncology at Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center said “Debbie Shook’s dedication to ARHS for the last 42 years is amazing. She has given so much to our patients, our team, and the community. Debbie was invaluable during the transition to my role in the middle of a pandemic. Debbie is a mentor but more importantly a dear friend. She will be missed.”

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO