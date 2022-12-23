Read full article on original website
Illinois State Senator Melinda Bush resigns
Illinois State Senator Melinda Bush (D-IL 31) is resigning effective Saturday.
977wmoi.com
Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate Renamed in 2023 to Accurately Recognize Equal Value for Graduates
A new law in 2023 will remove a long-standing stigma for people that earn an Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate. Starting January 1, 2023, that certificate will become the State of Illinois High School Diploma to more accurately reflect the equal value of that diploma and traditional diplomas earned at high schools across Illinois.
WSPY NEWS
New state laws affect education in 2023
As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
977wmoi.com
Department of Human Services LaunchesCampaign to Help Those with Gambling Problems
The “Are You Really Winning?” campaign aims to help Illinoisans across the state with 1.800.GAMBLER helpline and website AreYouReallyWinning.com. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) launched “Are You Really Winning?” – a campaign to build awareness of problem gambling and to promote helpline services for people experiencing gambling problems.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois Cyber Security Commission extends executive order
Governor JB Pritzker has extended the Illinois Cyber Security Commission’s executive order to support a strong coordination effort across all levels of government to enhance cyber security. The Commission will continue working to develop recommendations for protecting valuable information by identifying and disrupting cyber-attacks, developing cross-sector and community training exercises for critical infrastructure partners, and supporting regional critical infrastructure cyber response teams.
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
wdbr.com
More Illinoisans can log on
You might say high-speed Internet is a necessity, not a frill. And, because of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, another 87,000 homes and businesses in Illinois will get into the 21-st Century. “When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law over a year and a half ago,...
1470 WMBD
Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
Lawmakers could vote on proposed Illinois gun, magazine ban next month after final hearings of year held
(The Center Square) – The third and final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year was held earlier this week and lawmakers could take action on the bill as early as next month. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. […]
wsiu.org
Illinois lawsuit seeks to reverse firearm ban on public transit, mirrors challenges nationwide
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision affirmed the right to carry firearms in public places for self defense, state laws that ban guns in “sensitive” locations are being challenged in the next era of the battle over the Second Amendment. Amid the decision, pro-gun advocates have filed...
Report: Illinois crime linked to gun surge
(WTVO) — Illinois is one of 15 states in which the amount of traced guns found at crime scenes is on the rise, according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to the report, the ATF traced 19,086 firearms in Illinois. That’s up from 14,897 in 2020. The increase puts […]
947wls.com
New Illinois Law adds Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for 2023
New into Illinois law is Sweet Corn Appreciation Day. The holiday is meant to celebrate the state vegetable. Popcorn is also Illinois’ state snack, so the holiday is very appropriate!. Source: NBC 5 Chicago.
advantagenews.com
No child COVID-19 vaccine mandates for now
When the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee called a rare meeting last Thursday, some were concerned a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children was a possibility. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 64% of children aged 12 to 17 have received two doses of the vaccine and only 39% of children aged 5 to 11 received both doses.
suntimesnews.com
IDPH reports Randolph and 88 Illinois counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19
CHICAGO – With families across Illinois and the nation gathering to celebrate the New Year’s holiday season this weekend, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are circulating at concerning levels, so the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public to celebrate the holiday safely and take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young.
starvedrock.media
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
From a State Snake to Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, Illinois Has 185 New Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
185 new laws are set to take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, with many of them bringing the state new programs, safety measures or industry-specific policies. However, there are a few that are a little less traditional. Here's a look at five laws set to go into effect in...
WAND TV
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023
(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
freedom929.com
CDL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIPS
(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau has created a Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarship with the IAA Foundation to help offset the cost of commercial driver’s license (CDL) training. In the program’s first year, 20 individuals will each receive $1,000 in tuition assistance, plus $2,000 individual scholarships will be available to Illinois residents who are directly connected to agriculture and enrolled in a local community college truck driving course. To learn how to apply or if any questions, go to the iaafoundation.org website.
