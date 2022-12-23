ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WSPY NEWS

New state laws affect education in 2023

As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
977wmoi.com

Department of Human Services LaunchesCampaign to Help Those with Gambling Problems

The “Are You Really Winning?” campaign aims to help Illinoisans across the state with 1.800.GAMBLER helpline and website AreYouReallyWinning.com. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) launched “Are You Really Winning?” – a campaign to build awareness of problem gambling and to promote helpline services for people experiencing gambling problems.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois Cyber Security Commission extends executive order

Governor JB Pritzker has extended the Illinois Cyber Security Commission’s executive order to support a strong coordination effort across all levels of government to enhance cyber security. The Commission will continue working to develop recommendations for protecting valuable information by identifying and disrupting cyber-attacks, developing cross-sector and community training exercises for critical infrastructure partners, and supporting regional critical infrastructure cyber response teams.
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

More Illinoisans can log on

You might say high-speed Internet is a necessity, not a frill. And, because of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, another 87,000 homes and businesses in Illinois will get into the 21-st Century. “When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law over a year and a half ago,...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lawmakers could vote on proposed Illinois gun, magazine ban next month after final hearings of year held

(The Center Square) – The third and final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year was held earlier this week and lawmakers could take action on the bill as early as next month. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois crime linked to gun surge

(WTVO) — Illinois is one of 15 states in which the amount of traced guns found at crime scenes is on the rise, according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to the report, the ATF traced 19,086 firearms in Illinois. That’s up from 14,897 in 2020. The increase puts […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

No child COVID-19 vaccine mandates for now

When the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee called a rare meeting last Thursday, some were concerned a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children was a possibility. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 64% of children aged 12 to 17 have received two doses of the vaccine and only 39% of children aged 5 to 11 received both doses.
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

IDPH reports Randolph and 88 Illinois counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19

CHICAGO – With families across Illinois and the nation gathering to celebrate the New Year’s holiday season this weekend, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are circulating at concerning levels, so the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public to celebrate the holiday safely and take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act

Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023

(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

CDL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIPS

(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau has created a Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarship with the IAA Foundation to help offset the cost of commercial driver’s license (CDL) training. In the program’s first year, 20 individuals will each receive $1,000 in tuition assistance, plus $2,000 individual scholarships will be available to Illinois residents who are directly connected to agriculture and enrolled in a local community college truck driving course. To learn how to apply or if any questions, go to the iaafoundation.org website.
ILLINOIS STATE

