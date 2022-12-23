Read full article on original website
Related
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron: Life without Anthony Davis 'very difficult' for Lakers
DALLAS -- The Los Angeles Lakers' Christmas Day took a turn for the worse after halftime, with the Mavericks blitzing L.A. in the third quarter to win 124-115, L.A.'s fourth straight loss without Anthony Davis. Lakers coach Darvin Ham has continued to start the 6-foot-1 Patrick Beverley alongside the 6-1...
ABC30 Fresno
Trash talk heats up in budding rift as Warriors top Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- With 3:43 to go in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson rose above Dillon Brooks to knock down a 20-foot jump shot to put the Golden State Warriors up 16. Brooks stumbled backward, falling over in the process. As Thompson ran back on defense, he leaned over Brooks, side shuffling three times while sticking his tongue in Brooks' face.
ABC30 Fresno
Kings say Domantas Sabonis has avulsion fracture in right thumb
Sacramento KingsAll-Star center Domantas Sabonis has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb, the team announced Monday. The Kings said he will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's home game against the Denver Nuggets, indicating he may try to play through the injury.
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Kings' Domantas Sabonis needs further tests on hand
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonissuffered a right hand injury and will undergo further testing and evaluation on treatment options that will help determine how much time -- if any -- Sabonis will miss, sources told ESPN on Saturday. X-rays confirmed the injury and the need for further examination after Friday's...
ABC30 Fresno
Clippers stage improbable late comeback, beat Pistons in OT
DETROIT -- Paul George scored 32 points, and theLA Clippersovercame a 14-point deficit in the final 3 minutes of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
ABC30 Fresno
Sacramento hosts Denver following Jokic's 41-point showing
Denver Nuggets (21-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-14, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Sacramento Kings after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 128-125 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks...
Comments / 0