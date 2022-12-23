ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Michigan

One of the most picturesque states to visit year-round is probably Michigan. This state offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits and tourist attractions in the summer, but it may get very snowy there in the winter. In fact, one of the snowiest communities in Michigan is Houghton. Houghton is among the coldest and snowiest places in the US, with an annual average snowfall of approximately 202 inches. It is most certainly the snowiest place in Michigan! Let’s learn more about what this frigid city has to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
Detroit News

Michigan weather to heat up ahead of New Year's Eve

Snowfall from the weekend winter storm that hit Michigan will stretch through Monday before temperatures are expected to take a surprising twist and reach a high of around 50 degrees by Friday. Near Metro Detroit, it will stay cold Monday as temperatures hold in the lower 20s with scattered flurries...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard

The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
MARQUETTE, MI
Yahoo Sports

Severe winter storm rips across western, northern Michigan ahead of Christmas

A winter snowstorm forecasted earlier in the week to bring snow, frigid temperatures and biting winds to the upper Midwest delivered a punch to Michigan on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. The snowstorm closed businesses and schools en masse and made travel difficult and nearly impossible in places. By Thursday, blizzard warnings...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Will This Storm Be Like the Great Blizzard of 1978?

Many people have expressed concern about the holiday storm of 2022. Rightfully so, as it is expected to a big one. We are used to seeing lots of snow in Northern Michigan, but up to 2 feet of snow during one event, and with other hazards like strong winds and cold temperatures, it creates concern for safety. Some are even wondering if this will be as bad as the fabled 1978 storm.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

7 Native Plants in Michigan

© Joel Trick, USFWS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. Michigan is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are well-adapted to the state’s unique climate and environment. The state is home to many types of environments that span as far as the Upper Peninsula near Canada to the Lower Peninsula and the shores of the Great Lakes. Today, we’ll take a look at seven of these native plants and explore some of their key characteristics. Let’s get started!
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5:30 a.m., 122422

Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Lake effect snow showers continue to fall in much of West Michigan, leading to continued treacherous travel conditions and near-zero visibility. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Michigan DNR pleased with participation in new deer harvest reporting

As deer hunting season in Michigan comes to a close on Jan.1, the Department of Natural Resources says its new harvest reporting system has been a success. This year, all hunters were required to enter their harvests online within 72 hours. Reporting was previously done by a select number of hunters through a post-season survey.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged

High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
ESCANABA, MI

