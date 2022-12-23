ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Gov. Whitmer’s Special Holiday Video

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
Ahead of Christmas Day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a special holiday video on Twitter.

She said, “Whether you are decorating your Christmas tree, lighting the menorah, finishing your Kwanzaa display, or reconnecting with loved ones, I hope that you are filled with good spirits alongside your friends and family. Looking back at this year, you have shown your resilience, character, and strength and thanks to Michiganders like you, I am confident that we will continue to achieve great things.”

Watch the video below:

