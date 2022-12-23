Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diego ties to Jan. 6 insurrection
The House Select Committee’s report on the Jan. 6 insurrection, released last week, has connections to San Diego. In other news, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department is creating a process to test more than a hundred intoxicants. Plus, a local program has given out 400 e-bikes and will soon go statewide, but the program is struggling with low participation.
Top 22 Videos of ’22: Times of San Diego Witnessed History Lighthearted, Heavy
Surfer girls and track speedsters. Eric Trump and Joe Biden. Lowriders in National City and high-fliers at Miramar. Times of San Diego posted 67 videos in 2022, touching on everything from the silly to the sublime. Perhaps the most touching, and chilling, was a rally of several dozen in front...
sanclementetimes.com
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista mayor will not sit on SANDAG Board
The Chula Vista City Council voted to appoint Council member Andrea Cardenas as the city’s representative on the region’s transportation and planning agency. Mayors from cities across San Deigo County have historically sat on the San Diego Association of Governments to represent their jurisdictions. The Chula Vista City Council voted to have Councilmember Andrea Cardenas as the primary representative with councilmembers Carolina Chavez and Deputy Mayor Jose Preciado as alternates in a 3-1 vote, with Mayor John McCann casting the “no” vote.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 7: In the search for solutions to homelessness, how is success defined?
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
KPBS
Travel woes continue at airports
Many travelers have been stranded for days in the San Diego and Tijuana airports. Then, we speak with a student researcher and instructional assistant at UCSD about the new contract for academic workers at the University of California. Plus, a San Diego restaurant has been recognized as one of the best in the world.
kusi.com
US Marine Corps encouraged to drop “sir” or ma’am” due to Gender Inclusive study
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent years, we’ve seen gender identity impact our public education system, workplaces, and even political campaigns. In many cases, gender pronouns have been removed entirely in order for LGBTQ students to feel included, as if pronouns are offensive. Now, the United States Marine...
goldrushcam.com
Texas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Possessing Over 3 Pounds of Fentanyl at San Diego International Airport with the Intent to Distribute
December 26, 2022 - SAN DIEGO— Terese L. White, a flight attendant residing in Dallas, Texas, has pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to a drug-trafficking charge, admitting that she used her. privileges as a flight attendant to bypass the more robust security screening process at San Diego...
Hundreds of San Diego seniors given free Christmas meal
On a day many places are closed, the doors at the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center in downtown San Diego are wide open.
Flight attendant caught at San Diego airport smuggling 3 pounds of fentanyl taped to body
The off-duty attendant tried to use the "Known Crew Member" line to board the plane but was selected for regular passenger screening instead.
KPBS
Southwest cancels virtually all flights out of San Diego through New Year
With much of the country under a deep freeze from a “once in a generation” winter storm, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly all remaining flights out of San Diego International Airport on Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, based on Southwest's website, all flights departing out of major airports...
San Diego weekly Reader
Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square
“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
KPBS
California weather expected to take a turn for the worse
Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
Valley Roadrunner
Rincon tribe works with Foundation, SDG&E to plant trees
Students and leaders from the Rincon Tribe gathered with members of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation (AHLF) and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E) over the weekend to plant 50 native trees in Valley Center. Prior to their planting, the oak, sycamore and cottonwood trees were adopted by children...
Migrants Dumped at San Diego County Bus Stops
The migrants were released from a detention center
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego’s architects finally understanding an ancient material
Two factors helped bring the artistic use of stucco to a halt: modernism, with its emphasis on simple, unbroken planes, and the invention of the stucco “gun,” a machine process for blowing stucco onto walls. (December 1, 1994) Are San Diego courtyard solutions too good to be true?
KPBS
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: OUR NATIONAL BIRD
December 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – Scott Lagace snapped these photographs of a Bald Eagle, our national bird, over the holiday weekend at Lake Jennings in Lakeside. Though no longer federally endangered, Bald Eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act as well as the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They remain rare in San Diego County, however, where there are only a handful of nesting pairs, making such a sighting a special thrill.
KPBS
San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations continue to rise
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County stands at 434 on Sunday, an increase of nine patients over the previous day's total, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 41 were being treated in intensive care, down two...
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
