San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KPBS

San Diego ties to Jan. 6 insurrection

The House Select Committee’s report on the Jan. 6 insurrection, released last week, has connections to San Diego. In other news, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department is creating a process to test more than a hundred intoxicants. Plus, a local program has given out 400 e-bikes and will soon go statewide, but the program is struggling with low participation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista mayor will not sit on SANDAG Board

The Chula Vista City Council voted to appoint Council member Andrea Cardenas as the city’s representative on the region’s transportation and planning agency. Mayors from cities across San Deigo County have historically sat on the San Diego Association of Governments to represent their jurisdictions. The Chula Vista City Council voted to have Councilmember Andrea Cardenas as the primary representative with councilmembers Carolina Chavez and Deputy Mayor Jose Preciado as alternates in a 3-1 vote, with Mayor John McCann casting the “no” vote.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Travel woes continue at airports

Many travelers have been stranded for days in the San Diego and Tijuana airports. Then, we speak with a student researcher and instructional assistant at UCSD about the new contract for academic workers at the University of California. Plus, a San Diego restaurant has been recognized as one of the best in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square

“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

California weather expected to take a turn for the worse

Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Valley Roadrunner

Rincon tribe works with Foundation, SDG&E to plant trees

Students and leaders from the Rincon Tribe gathered with members of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation (AHLF) and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E) over the weekend to plant 50 native trees in Valley Center. Prior to their planting, the oak, sycamore and cottonwood trees were adopted by children...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego’s architects finally understanding an ancient material

Two factors helped bring the artistic use of stucco to a halt: modernism, with its emphasis on simple, unbroken planes, and the invention of the stucco “gun,” a machine process for blowing stucco onto walls. (December 1, 1994) Are San Diego courtyard solutions too good to be true?
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: OUR NATIONAL BIRD

December 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – Scott Lagace snapped these photographs of a Bald Eagle, our national bird, over the holiday weekend at Lake Jennings in Lakeside. Though no longer federally endangered, Bald Eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act as well as the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They remain rare in San Diego County, however, where there are only a handful of nesting pairs, making such a sighting a special thrill.
LAKESIDE, CA
KPBS

San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County stands at 434 on Sunday, an increase of nine patients over the previous day's total, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 41 were being treated in intensive care, down two...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

