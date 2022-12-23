Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncounty.news
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
wdhn.com
Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO
WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WJHG-TV
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
Panama City attempted murder suspect caught
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager accused of attempted murder has been arrested after he allegedly shot another person during a drug deal on East 8th Street Monday. Police said Wednesday they have located and arrested 18-year-old Marquis Derik Bell. Investigators learned of the attempted murder after the victim showed up at a local […]
wtvy.com
Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
wtvy.com
Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna. Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point...
Panama City police searching for suspect involved in shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has been charged with attempted murder and another is being sought after a victim was shot multiple times, according to Panama City Police. Panama City Police said they responded to a local medical center on Monday evening after a man showed up for treatment with multiple non-life threatening […]
wdhn.com
Man arrested after attacking Midland City Officer and fleeing, MCPD
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)—A Midland City man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he attacked an officer, barricaded himself in a home, and ran into the woods. According to Midland City Chief of Police Jimmy Singleton, officers responded to a call asking for a police escort to retrieve items from a home.
wdhn.com
Dothan couple facing multiple drug charges, chemical endangerment of children, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan couple was arrested after police say they found a multitude of drugs, an illegally owned gun, and children in a home. According to Dothan Police, the DPD Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 Block of Valley Forge Road. When police entered the home, officers found Latoya Jasmine Brown, 34, and Harry Rashod Wright, 30, with three children.
Panama City Beach man charged with shooting dog in dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said. The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired. Witnesses told police that […]
BCSO gives insight into the dangers law enforcement faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement prepares to honor an Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy who lost his life over the weekend. Every day law enforcement puts on the uniform is a day they put their lives on the line. The men and women in blue know they may be called on to make […]
washingtoncounty.news
Missing juvenile found
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Rachel Harlan was last seen at her residence on Worley Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. December 27. Rachel was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and white shoes. Anyone with...
WJHG-TV
Inmate death at Holmes County Jail
HOLMES CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is dead after officials say he was found in his cell in the Holmes County Jail. According to correctional officers with the jail, a deputy was conducting a routine security check when he saw inmate Joshua Cornelius alone in a confinement cell. The inmate allegedly had tied a piece of bedding around his neck and secured the other end to the cell door.
cenlanow.com
Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting
Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
WEAR
Walton County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen 'Holiday Beach Mechanical' trailer
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office needs assistance tracking down a stolen utility trailer. The sheriff's office says the white enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a job site in Hammock Bay on Friday. Deputies say the logo for the "Holiday Beach Mechanical" company is seen on...
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
WEAR
UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
WJHG-TV
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department reports that a woman has been arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder after shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve. Officers with PCPD said they were dispatched to a residence near West 10th Court Saturday afternoon in...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Advises Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. Shut Down Due to Structure Fire on December 28, 2022
Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. has been temporarily shut down due to a structure fire in the area.
Comments / 3