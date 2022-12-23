ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

washingtoncounty.news

Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft

Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO

WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Three arrested on burglary and grand theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City attempted murder suspect caught

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager accused of attempted murder has been arrested after he allegedly shot another person during a drug deal on East 8th Street Monday. Police said Wednesday they have located and arrested 18-year-old Marquis Derik Bell. Investigators learned of the attempted murder after the victim showed up at a local […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna. Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Panama City police searching for suspect involved in shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has been charged with attempted murder and another is being sought after a victim was shot multiple times, according to Panama City Police. Panama City Police said they responded to a local medical center on Monday evening after a man showed up for treatment with multiple non-life threatening […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Man arrested after attacking Midland City Officer and fleeing, MCPD

MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)—A Midland City man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he attacked an officer, barricaded himself in a home, and ran into the woods. According to Midland City Chief of Police Jimmy Singleton, officers responded to a call asking for a police escort to retrieve items from a home.
MIDLAND CITY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan couple facing multiple drug charges, chemical endangerment of children, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan couple was arrested after police say they found a multitude of drugs, an illegally owned gun, and children in a home. According to Dothan Police, the DPD Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 Block of Valley Forge Road. When police entered the home, officers found Latoya Jasmine Brown, 34, and Harry Rashod Wright, 30, with three children.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Panama City Beach man charged with shooting dog in dog park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said. The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired. Witnesses told police that […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Missing juvenile found

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Rachel Harlan was last seen at her residence on Worley Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. December 27. Rachel was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jeans and white shoes. Anyone with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Inmate death at Holmes County Jail

HOLMES CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is dead after officials say he was found in his cell in the Holmes County Jail. According to correctional officers with the jail, a deputy was conducting a routine security check when he saw inmate Joshua Cornelius alone in a confinement cell. The inmate allegedly had tied a piece of bedding around his neck and secured the other end to the cell door.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
cenlanow.com

Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting

Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Four injured in Graceville fire

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Eve

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department reports that a woman has been arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder after shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve. Officers with PCPD said they were dispatched to a residence near West 10th Court Saturday afternoon in...
PANAMA CITY, FL

