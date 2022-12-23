ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Spray-Lowe
4d ago

I don't understand why the quality of these car makers has gone down 👇. We have a Ford Focus and can't get a part for it and they don't care . My husband sent letters and more letters . And they lie and say that it is ordered. It has been about 2 years .You can drive it just down the street . Then it stops and will not move . So obviously we really can't drive it .

Islandgrl
3d ago

I think my Ford Escape has at least 4 recalls on it at this point🙄 great car, great gas mileage but all these recalls really makes me Never want to buy another one

Pzkfw43
3d ago

I've been a Ford guy for 50 years, but the current management is destroying a great American company, they are creating a culture at Ford that is making it difficult to make a high quality vehicle....Time for the Ford family to step up, and boot the current management.

