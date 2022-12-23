ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-car crash closes I-70 westbound at Tower Road

By CBSColorado.com Staff
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and semi trucks has closed westbound I-70 at Tower Road.

Some minor injuries are being reported. There is currently no timeframe for the highway reopening.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Community Policy