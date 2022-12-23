Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
After-Christmas sales 2022: deals from Walmart, Amazon, Target and more
After-Christmas sales 2022: jump to... It's December 26, which means after-Christmas sales are live with fantastic deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on everything from tech, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment, clothing, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we're rounding up the best after-Christmas sales and stand-out deals just below.
What Is The Best Way To Store Your Shoes? – House Digest Survey
Different shoe storage methods can produce profoundly different results. We surveyed people to find out which storage solution they prefer for their homes.
An Expert Explains The Best Way To Organize Your Closet
Closets are often overlooked rooms, and many people are fine with that — until they need more storage space. Here's the best way to organize your closet.
Inflation Is Costing You $433/Month. Here Are 8 Slick Moves to Make It Back
We all know inflation is draining our bank accounts, but have you wondered just how bad it’s gotten? How much more are you spending right now just to stay alive?. Suddenly we’ve got an answer: $433 a month. Yes, the number crunchers at the financial firm Moody’s Analytics...
Can’t Afford PS5 or the Latest Xbox? Get Your Game on With Cheaper Options
It’s time to wrap up your holiday shopping. A few of your friends and family members are hoping for a brand-new game console, but prices are high and may be out of your budget. Luckily, we’re no strangers to the game market and have a few alternatives that may help your wallet.
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Clearance Sale Has Tons Of Good Deals
The beloved department store just launched its biannual clearance event, offering plenty of deals on apparel, home goods and more.
Costco Is Having an End-of-Year Sale on Soft & Cozy Plush Robes You’ll Live In Until New Year’s For Under $20
Now that Christmas is over, it’s time for another very special holiday season: the laziest time of the year. New Year’s resolutions can wait until January 1, and all we want to do for the next week is snack on holiday leftovers and wrap ourselves in warm layers until the weather perks up — and Costco has the perfect uniform for us to do just that, now back on shelves for under $20. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sign up for a Costco membership, this just may be the sign you needed. Costco Buys on Instagram spotted the...
Discount War: Sam’s Club Makes Its Hot Dog Combo Even Cheaper Than Costo’s
This means war. A hot dog war. Here in America, apparently we’re having a big warehouse store hot dog showdown right now. Who knew this was coming?. In a wicked but kind of funny act of corporate trolling, Sam’s Club is slashing the price of its $1.50 hot dog combo by 12 cents to $1.38. That buys you a hot dog and a soda.
Woman Shares Her Fool-Proof Method for Decluttering the House Without the Overwhelm
Overwhelmed? This should help!
How to Dust Your Bookshelf Like a Pro, According to Marie Kondo
Meg is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Pittsburgh, PA with her husband and four children. Meg is a counselor by education and an extrovert exploring the world by nature. Meg writes about education, travel, real estate, culture, parenting, adoption, and social justice. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently...
Woman Shows How Simple Curtains Turn Her Small Studio Apartment Into a Cozy Space
Anything is possible!
Men's Health
Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale: Save up to 60% Off Furniture, Home Decor, and More
AFTER BLACK Friday, right now might just be the best time of year to save big on, well, just about anything you’ve been looking to buy. That’s because many of the biggest retailers and etailers are offering massive end-of-year clearance sales. Wayfair, in particular, is blowing out 2022 with deep discounts of up to 60% off a ton of home and kitchen goods. We’re talking huge savings on everything from mattresses and bedding to furniture and small appliances.
This tiny home is just 13 feet wide – but still has as much space as the average London house
The Library House in east London cost just over $400,000 to build and was nominated for a prestigious architectural award this year.
smallbiztrends.com
Etsy Names Its Own Colors of the Year and 2023 Trend Predictions
Etsy recently named its official Colors of the Year and provided some insight into the color trends coming our way in 2023. The two colors chosen are indigo and honeycomb, which Etsy describe as bringing ‘out the other’s radiance’. Exploring a theme of duality is the reason Etsy provide for choosing two colors instead of the usual one, which is a design trend they are predicting to dominate over the next 12 months.
Be Sure to Watch for Great Sales the Day After Christmas
'Tis the season for spending! The holiday season is upon us and consumers are making it a point to get last-minute gifts before the Christmas season ends. Retailers and e-commerce sites have made things very easy for folks hoping to satisfy the wants and needs of their loved ones via Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, most folks believe that the shopping season continues throughout the Christmas holiday.
findingfarina.com
The Best Tips for Living Frugally
Job loss, increased expenses, and unexpected bills can all be a surprise to your bank account. However, by applying some practical suggestions when money is tight, you can enjoy life while living on a budget!. Minimize Your Transportation Bills. You can save money on travel by using public transportation when...
knowtechie.com
Dry your hair in a flash with the lightning-fast Tensky Hair Dryer
Looking for a hair dryer that is fast, safe, and efficient? Then look no further than the Tensky High-Speed Hair Dryer. This blow dryer is seriously powerful. But it’s not just about the drying – it’s also got some seriously cool features that’ll blow your mind (and your hair).
The Penny Hoarder
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.https://thepennyhoarder.com
Comments / 0