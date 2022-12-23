ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

After-Christmas sales 2022: deals from Walmart, Amazon, Target and more

After-Christmas sales 2022: jump to... It's December 26, which means after-Christmas sales are live with fantastic deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on everything from tech, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment, clothing, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we're rounding up the best after-Christmas sales and stand-out deals just below.
SheKnows

Costco Is Having an End-of-Year Sale on Soft & Cozy Plush Robes You’ll Live In Until New Year’s For Under $20

Now that Christmas is over, it’s time for another very special holiday season: the laziest time of the year. New Year’s resolutions can wait until January 1, and all we want to do for the next week is snack on holiday leftovers and wrap ourselves in warm layers until the weather perks up — and Costco has the perfect uniform for us to do just that, now back on shelves for under $20. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sign up for a Costco membership, this just may be the sign you needed. Costco Buys on Instagram spotted the...
Apartment Therapy

How to Dust Your Bookshelf Like a Pro, According to Marie Kondo

Meg is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Pittsburgh, PA with her husband and four children. Meg is a counselor by education and an extrovert exploring the world by nature. Meg writes about education, travel, real estate, culture, parenting, adoption, and social justice. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently...
Men's Health

Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale: Save up to 60% Off Furniture, Home Decor, and More

AFTER BLACK Friday, right now might just be the best time of year to save big on, well, just about anything you’ve been looking to buy. That’s because many of the biggest retailers and etailers are offering massive end-of-year clearance sales. Wayfair, in particular, is blowing out 2022 with deep discounts of up to 60% off a ton of home and kitchen goods. We’re talking huge savings on everything from mattresses and bedding to furniture and small appliances.
OKLAHOMA STATE
smallbiztrends.com

Etsy Names Its Own Colors of the Year and 2023 Trend Predictions

Etsy recently named its official Colors of the Year and provided some insight into the color trends coming our way in 2023. The two colors chosen are indigo and honeycomb, which Etsy describe as bringing ‘out the other’s radiance’. Exploring a theme of duality is the reason Etsy provide for choosing two colors instead of the usual one, which is a design trend they are predicting to dominate over the next 12 months.
MarketRealist

Be Sure to Watch for Great Sales the Day After Christmas

'Tis the season for spending! The holiday season is upon us and consumers are making it a point to get last-minute gifts before the Christmas season ends. Retailers and e-commerce sites have made things very easy for folks hoping to satisfy the wants and needs of their loved ones via Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, most folks believe that the shopping season continues throughout the Christmas holiday.
findingfarina.com

The Best Tips for Living Frugally

Job loss, increased expenses, and unexpected bills can all be a surprise to your bank account. However, by applying some practical suggestions when money is tight, you can enjoy life while living on a budget!. Minimize Your Transportation Bills. You can save money on travel by using public transportation when...
knowtechie.com

Dry your hair in a flash with the lightning-fast Tensky Hair Dryer

Looking for a hair dryer that is fast, safe, and efficient? Then look no further than the Tensky High-Speed Hair Dryer. This blow dryer is seriously powerful. But it’s not just about the drying – it’s also got some seriously cool features that’ll blow your mind (and your hair).
