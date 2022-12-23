ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

Crypto.com promotes COO to president as exchanges face scrutiny

Crypto.com promoted COO Eric Anziani to President. Anziani will oversee operations, including customer experience, onboarding and global payments. He will also retain his role as COO. Crypto.com promoted COO Eric Anziani to President as the industry grapples with scrutiny over the health of crypto exchanges. Anziani will oversee operations, including...
PYMNTS

B2B Businesses Tackle Market Volatility With Multi-Currency Wallets

Foreign exchange (FX) volatility presents challenges for cross-border payments, but digital multi-currency wallets offer a solution. According to Ola Oyetayo, CEO at B2B cross-border FX and payments enabler Verto, several of their customers are concerned about how the “macro” will impact them on a 6-month or 12-month basis, taking into account the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis, COVID-related supply chain constraints and significant political events in the U.K., the firm’s primary market.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
financefeeds.com

US delays tax reporting for crypto brokers

US authorities are delaying the implementation of new rules that oblige cryptocurrency brokers to report their customers’ gains and losses to the Internal Revenue Service. These new rules are part of the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Act which brought digital asset firms under the controversial “broker” definition. Similar to stock brokerages, it makes crypto platforms subject to the IRS information reporting regime.
financefeeds.com

Quantbase taps Alpaca’s API to launch investment platform for advisors

“The company aims to decrease the barrier to entry for financial firms and creators who don’t want to deal with fund operations.”. Quantbase, a Y Combinator-backed investment company that helps financial companies and individuals with an audience to turn their investment research/data into an investable strategy, has tapped Alpaca to launch its investment platform.
crypto-economy.com

The Future of Cryptocurrency: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Cryptocurrency is a fast-growing global market that has attracted new investors and entrepreneurs. It has also created many challenges for the ecosystem. The rapid rise in the prices of most digital currencies, especially bitcoin, has led to an increase in scrutiny by regulators and the general public. The future of this industry remains uncertain and there are several challenges facing the development of cryptocurrency as we know it today. However, there are also opportunities that could help this space grow in positive ways and become more mainstream than ever before. In this blog, we will take a look at some of these threats and opportunities, as well as possible solutions to address them.
financemagnates.com

CMC Invest Jumps into ESG Space amid Growing Investors' Demand

CMC Invest, the stock trading platform launched last October, has jumped into the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) bandwagon and is displaying ESG data on its mobile investing app, for shares, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and investment trusts. For funds like ETFs and investment trusts, the platform displays an overall sustainability...
decrypt.co

Peter Thiel-backed Crypto Exchange Bullish Calls Off $9B SPAC Plan

Bullish joins a number of firms that have scrapped their SPAC aspirations amid an uncertain regulatory climate for crypto firms. The Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange Bullish and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Far Peak Acquisition Corporation have mutually agreed to call off their planned merger. In July 2021, Far Peak...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO on What a ‘Modern Day Howey Test for Cryptocurrency’ Might Look Like

Earlier this week, Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, shared his thoughts on crypto regulation in the U.S. In a blog post published on 19 December 2022, Armstrong said that, in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the U.S. and other major jurisdictions needed to take the aforementioned steps to “restore trust”:
altcoinbuzz.io

NO KYC Crypto Exchange | LBANK Full Review

What is that one thing that you seriously DISLIKE about crypto exchanges? For me it is the KYC. So, what if I tell you that I know an exchange that has been around since 2015 and you will be amazed when I show you how much money you can move in and out of this exchange WITHOUT KYC.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Fidelity to Launch NFT Marketplace and Crypto Trading in the Metaverse

One of the world’s largest investment management firm, Fidelity Investments, has submitted trademark applications in the United States for a variety of Web3 goods and services. These applications cover a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as financial investment and cryptocurrency trading services in the metaverse. On the...
todaynftnews.com

Japan to lift ban on distribution of overseas issued stablecoins

With recent increased activity in web3, the Financial Services Agency in Japan will lift the domestic ban on the distribution of stablecoins issued overseas. Nihon Keizai Shimbun, the Japanese newspaper, reported that with the latest guidelines, the Japanese government plans to apply the revised Payment Services Act into effect in 2023.

