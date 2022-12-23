Thousands Without Power As Massachusetts Gets Pelted By Pre-Christmas Storm

Thousands of people in the Commonwealth are waking up the in dark after a wet and windy storm system made its way through the Northeast just before the holiday weekend.

The system brought wind gusts nearing 70 mph in some parts of Massachusetts and periods of heavy rain from Thursday night, Dec. 22 to Friday morning, Dec. 23. Towns and cities in Eastern Massachusetts and along the coastline were some of the most affected.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) estimated 74,000 people were without power at 9:15 a.m. on Friday. Updates on current power outages can be found here .

Massachusetts, along with the rest of the Northeast, is not out of the woods yet. A significant cold front is expected to move through the region as early as Friday afternoon as well as another round of precipitation.

With it will come a temperature drop between of 20 and 30 degrees, posing several risks for flash freezing and black ice just before Christmas Eve on Saturday.

Weather officials and local authorities are advising people to stay off the roads as much as possible as several incidents have been reported across the state from downed wires to crashes.