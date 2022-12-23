ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Fishing reopens for freeze-affected areas on Texas Coast

AUSTIN - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will reopen all restricted saltwater fishing areas on the Texas coast. The fishing restriction will be uplifted Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. The closure is meant to help protect resources during recent freezing weather conditions. They ask the public to contribute online with...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy