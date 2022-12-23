As of Boxing Day, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have secured three commitments from the transfer portal. Here are a few updates about a few of their top targets in the portal. Notre Dame had planned on dipping into the quarterback transfer portal for quite some, and because of that decision, Drew Pyne quit and transferred to Arizona State. I was told that Notre Dame’s target list of quarterbacks was pretty thin. One of the names brought up the most over the last few weeks was Hudson Card from the Texas Longhorns. While I don’t believe he was much of a target for Notre Dame and Tommy Rees — it doesn’t really matter now. Card is transferring to play for the Purdue Boilermakers.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO