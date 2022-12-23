SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas. According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO