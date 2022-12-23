ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'You're a rat' | SAPD negotiator's insults enrage family of man having mental breakdown

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is furious with a San Antonio Police negotiator who repeatedly insulted her brother as he stood on the edge of an overpass Thursday. After at least ten hours, police got the man to come down from the ledge and sent the 40-year-old to jail. Officers closed a portion of Loop 410 during the process, causing significant backups and delays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Man in middle of family violence case charged with aggravated assault

(Seguin) — A Luling man who was suspiciously staring into the windows of a local law firm from his vehicle and who was later discovered with a handful of weapons and narcotics inside of that same vehicle has been arrested. Seguin Police say the incident of suspicious activity was...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith. According to witnesses, a man was walking northbound on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man accused of robbing girl at gunpoint during home invasion facing multiple charges

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint, records show. Ramon Thompson, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened on Saturday, according to court documents. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation in incidents that happened on Sunday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man facing murder charge after shooting two people, killing one of them

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas. According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Armed man dies after shootout with officers, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 12:12 am, San Marcos police were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. A caller reported a male identified as Kyle Lobo,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KWTX

CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

