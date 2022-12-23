Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
The most popular San Antonio articles of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Related
Three stolen vehicles recovered from fatal blast site, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police now report a total of three stolen vehicles have been recovered at the South Presa explosion scene where four people died late on the night of December 9. Detectives said they removed two stolen recreational vehicles and one stolen motorcycle from the grounds...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
KSAT 12
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
'You're a rat' | SAPD negotiator's insults enrage family of man having mental breakdown
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is furious with a San Antonio Police negotiator who repeatedly insulted her brother as he stood on the edge of an overpass Thursday. After at least ten hours, police got the man to come down from the ledge and sent the 40-year-old to jail. Officers closed a portion of Loop 410 during the process, causing significant backups and delays.
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigate fatal hit and run on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal hit and run on the city’s West side. It happened just after 7 P.M. on Buena Vista Street. The victim was walking near Smith Street when he was hit by a driver in a silver pickup.
KSAT 12
Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
seguintoday.com
Man in middle of family violence case charged with aggravated assault
(Seguin) — A Luling man who was suspiciously staring into the windows of a local law firm from his vehicle and who was later discovered with a handful of weapons and narcotics inside of that same vehicle has been arrested. Seguin Police say the incident of suspicious activity was...
KSAT 12
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking on the city’s West Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on Buena Vista Street near South Colorado and Smith. According to witnesses, a man was walking northbound on...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing girl at gunpoint during home invasion facing multiple charges
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after breaking into an East Side home and robbing an underage girl at gunpoint, records show. Ramon Thompson, 35, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened on Saturday, according to court documents. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation in incidents that happened on Sunday.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot in the head while sitting in car; police looking for suspects
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting a passenger in the back of the head Sunday night. Officers were called at around 11 p.m. to the 300 block of Henry Street for a shooting in progress. Police said the 20-year-old victim was a passenger...
Man facing murder charge after shooting two people, killing one of them
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas. According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.
One person killed in crash on Christmas; another facing charge of Intoxication Manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the east side killed one person, and another was taken into custody, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Southcross. Police said the driver of...
KSAT 12
2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.
foxsanantonio.com
Armed man dies after shootout with officers, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 12:12 am, San Marcos police were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. A caller reported a male identified as Kyle Lobo,...
KWTX
CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers searching for 2 suspects in robbery of West Side Kohl’s store
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects accused of robbing a Kohl’s store on the West Side. The robbery happened Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Kohl’s in the 10800 block of Potranco Road. Police said a woman loaded a...
KTSA
West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
foxsanantonio.com
Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
KSAT 12
‘Punch my chick’: SAPD officer fired over bogus note to avoid work, texts about violence against women
San Antonio Police Department Officer Miguel A. Montalvo was suspended from his position indefinitely without pay after violating several department rules and special orders, according to SAPD suspension documents released Friday. Montalvo is accused of requesting a fake military duty letter to get out of SAPD work duties on Dec....
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
Comments / 0