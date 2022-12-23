PHOTOS: Northeast Ohio extreme winter weather

(WJW) — As the first big storm of winter in Northeast Ohio is underway, Northeast Ohioans are sharing what they are seeing out their windows.

Check out these photos:

FOX 8 photo FOX 8 photo FOX 8 photo FOX 8 photo FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo FOX 8 photo FOX 8 photo Crash on I-90 closes lanes (ODOT camera)

Send an email to tips@fox8.com with your videos and pictures of this winter weather!

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for most of Northeast Ohio for dangerously cold temperatures.

Keep up with the latest forecast here.

