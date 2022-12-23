ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

PHOTOS: Northeast Ohio extreme winter weather

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

(WJW) — As the first big storm of winter in Northeast Ohio is underway, Northeast Ohioans are sharing what they are seeing out their windows.

Weather updates here

Check out these photos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tR7mZ_0jsXoycj00
FOX 8 photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDAYH_0jsXoycj00
FOX 8 photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Icgbx_0jsXoycj00
FOX 8 photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24drI0_0jsXoycj00
FOX 8 photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXkdz_0jsXoycj00
FOX 8 photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnXK0_0jsXoycj00
FOX 8 photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Widpw_0jsXoycj00
FOX 8 photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sp2DV_0jsXoycj00
FOX 8 photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2We1Cu_0jsXoycj00
Crash on I-90 closes lanes (ODOT camera)

Send an email to tips@fox8.com with your videos and pictures of this winter weather!

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for most of Northeast Ohio for dangerously cold temperatures.

Keep up with the latest forecast here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022

A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

FORECAST: Christmas will be cold and blustery across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — Light snow and flurries will continue across the area Saturday night through Christmas Day. A heavier snow squall will likely continue along the shoreline of Lake and Ashtabula Counties with additional snow accumulations. It will be windy, but local travel should improve by Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas Day will top out in the teens with wind chills below zero.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What is a Flash Freeze?

Northeast Ohio is predicted to see a flash freeze as Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

82K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy