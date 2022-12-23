ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
People

Shoppers Want to 'Live in' These Fleece-Lined Joggers with Pockets, and Amazon Just Put Them on Sale

Reviewers think they’re “flattering” and “warm but not heavy” December 21 marks the official first day of winter, meaning that temperatures will continue to dip for the next few weeks. Although you may have stocked up on sweatpants for the season, they might just not be cutting it with this ice-cold weather. So, it may be time to give fleece-lined pants a try. Luckily, Amazon just put a pair with hundreds of five-star ratings on sale.  Right now, you can get the Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Joggers for up to...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack Has Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Must-Haves From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
CNET

Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement: Time's Running Out to Claim Your Money

Those little K-Cups for your coffeemaker are ubiquitous in homes and offices across the country. But there's ongoing criticism over the single-serve coffee pods' impact on the environment. While K-Cups are theoretically recyclable, it requires effort -- and many recycling centers won't even accept them. In practical terms, environmental groups...
CNN

You'll Regret Missing These 2022 Amazon Best Sellers

It’s finally that time of the year again. No, not just Christmas and Chanukah, but time to see what Best Sellers have risen to the top on Amazon during 2022. Every category has its rankings, and we’ve collected the best of the best in one place. That way, you can spend less time clicking and scrolling and more time nabbing quality products. And what makes these products worthy of Best Seller status? The reviews, of course. Our selections are backed by thousands, if not tens or hundreds of thousands, of glowing reviews. That way, you can find exactly what’s so great about each of these top Amazon sellers below.
CNET

Change These Settings to Make Your Apple Watch Work Even Better

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. So you found a new Apple Watch under the Christmas tree, and you're not sure where to start? Luckily, the Apple Watch is already easy enough to set up and use. But changing a few settings can make it even more convenient.
CNET

Amazon, Best Buy and More: How to Return a Gift and Get Your Money Back

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Not every gift is perfect. Whether it's something that was a little different than you expected, it doesn't work the way you imagined (or at all) or it's something that you already have, there's no need to stress. Retailers know that these things are going to happen around the busy holiday season and make exceptions through holiday return policies.
CNET

New Year's Food Deals 2022: The Top Restaurant Freebies and Discounts

New Year's Eve is a time of reflection and celebration. And whether you're hosting a gathering or heading out to a party somewhere else, you're going to need to get some food. Many restaurant chains are ringing in 2023 with giveaways, discounts and more on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and beyond.
CNET

5 Google Home Settings You Should Change Right After Unboxing

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Did you get a new Google Home smart speaker as a gift this holiday season? If so, there are some settings you'll probably want to change as soon as you take it out of the box. Your Google Home speaker is only as useful as you make it, and certain settings can really make or break your experience.
CNET

Get Up to 39% Off Anker Power Stations

It feels nearly impossible to survive without power today. Whether you want to charge your phone or tablet during a power outage or need a power station that can run an electric grill or coffee maker during a trip, having power whenever you want and wherever you go is a big priority for a lot of people. And right now Amazon has discounted select Anker power stations to keep you connected no matter what comes your way.
Apartment Therapy

IKEA’s Winter Sale is Here! Check Out the Best IKEA Deals for Sprucing Up Your Space in 2023

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to spruce up your space for 2023, look no further than the IKEA Winter Sale. Whether you’re looking to give your bedroom a little love, get cozy with new living room furniture, or transform your kitchen into a chef’s paradise, the Swedish retailer has you covered with some incredible deals that are not to be missed.
Phone Arena

Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin

Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas Day too, so make sure you check that out too.
CNET

Why You Might Want to Blur Your House on Google Maps

I'm old enough to remember when my parents used Thomas Guides street maps to navigate around Los Angeles. As my dad drove, my mom would use the spiral-bound book to get us to and from far-away locations. Now we all have Google Maps on our smartphones. It's so much more...

