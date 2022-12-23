Read full article on original website
WSFA
Our warming trend is just getting started
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deep freeze we have been under for the last couple of days will slowly fade into the rearview mirror... that means warm days (and nights) will be back in the forecast sooner than you might think! The 40s we saw for highs yesterday will turn into the 50s later this afternoon thanks to a ton of sunshine, but 60s and even the 70s will also make an appearance on our 7 day forecast.
WSFA
Temperatures continue their rise
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deep freeze is now a couple of days behind us, and the warming trend will continue through the beginning of 2023. The 40s from yesterday will turn into the 50s, 60s and even the 70s over the next week!. Today will be the 50s part...
WSFA
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. The Marbury Water System said its water levels have been low due to “customers dripping water, leaks from busted pipes, and frozen pipes.”. Officials said the system’s emergency...
WSFA
Notasulga residents discuss water outage
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wall Street Water Authority customers have been without water since Sunday, a familiar situation for many around Alabama. According to the utility’s Facebook page, they ran out of water and their tanks are completely empty. Two customers who live in Notasulga and have been impacted...
Wetumpka Herald
Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County
The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
WSFA
‘This is an emergency’: Deep freeze causing water issues in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”. “If not stopped, there is a real...
Alabama nursing homes report a return to “normal” this holiday season
While health officials continue urging caution over COVID, those with Alabama's Nursing Home Association say things are much different this season than years past.
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
aldailynews.com
State House sees flooding after pipes freeze and burst
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s days-long deep freeze claimed another victim this Christmas: the Alabama State House. A pipe located on the second floor burst, causing leaks and flooding on that floor, plus the first floor and the basement level. The flooding occurred in the northern parts of the building, where offices for the Secretary of State and the Department of Finance are located on the second floor.
alabamanews.net
WAKA CBS 8 SPECIAL: The Top 8 Stories of 2022
We have combed through a year’s worth of archives to present the Top 8 Stories of 2022 on WAKA CBS 8. This year’s special includes tragedies as well as triumphs in our local area. We said goodbye to some local leaders and hello to other fresh faces, including in college football.
alabamanews.net
Deep Freeze Leads to Water Service Problems in Macon County
The bitterly cold temperatures are affecting water service in several parts of Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says Macon County Water Authority officials have advised the EMA that a deep freeze has impacted service for its customers. Water authority crews are accessing the breaches currently...
WSFA
Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve
Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of...
WSFA
More than 250 Christmas meals delivered to River Region seniors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Council on Aging served 281 warm meals on Christmas Day to those who may have spent this holiday alone. The organization serves 420 meals four days a week, but this year is the time they have delivered Christmas meals. “The past 38 years,...
wvtm13.com
Spire asks customers to take steps to lower energy use during frigid cold weather
The frigid weather conditions have prompted Spire Energy to ask customers to conserve energy. According to a news release, Spire says the extreme low temperatures could impact natural gas supply pressure to parts of their system. The areas of concern are communities in Chilton, northern Bibb, Shelby and western Jefferson...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
alabamanews.net
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger Dies
The Autauga County Sheriffs Office confirms Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died. A Facebook post on Monday night announced Sheriff Sedinger’s death. Sedinger was just re-elected to office in November. His cause of death was not released.
elmoreautauganews.com
Frozen to a storm drain grate, Kitten in Millbrook rescued by First Responders this morning
This morning a kitten was found at the Pines Golf Course in Millbrook, frozen to and hanging from a storm drain grate. Arriving to help were James Shrader with Millbrook Fire Department, Lt. Matt Henson and Officer Matt Spradley with the Millbrook Police Department. Using warm water, the first responders...
