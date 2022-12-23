MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deep freeze we have been under for the last couple of days will slowly fade into the rearview mirror... that means warm days (and nights) will be back in the forecast sooner than you might think! The 40s we saw for highs yesterday will turn into the 50s later this afternoon thanks to a ton of sunshine, but 60s and even the 70s will also make an appearance on our 7 day forecast.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO