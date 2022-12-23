ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Inflation declined to 5.5% in November, according to key gauge watched by Fed

By Zachary Halaschak
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmWWM_0jsXokVn00

Inflation f ell once again to a 5.5% annual rate in November, as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve .

The decline in the personal consumption expenditures price index reported Friday morning by the Bureau of Economic Analysis is a sign that inflationary pressures are abating in the face of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to slow economywide spending by hiking interest rates. Nevertheless, inflation is running much hotter than the central bank’s target and dinging household purchasing power.

Core PCE inflation, a measure of inflation that strips out energy and food prices and is generally less volatile, is clocking in at a 4.7% year-over-year rate.

The Fed's target for inflation is 2%.

GOP ARCHITECT OF TRUMP TAX LAW KEVIN BRADY LEAVING CONGRESS AFTER 26 YEARS

The central bank has been tightening monetary policy at a dramatic pace in a desperate bid to bring down the inflation that has hit households hard and damaged President Joe Biden's ratings.

Earlier this month, the central bank conducted a downsized half-percentage-point, or 50 basis points, rate increase. That, added to several 75-basis-point increases, marks the largest hikes in four decades. Since the start of the year, the Fed has ratcheted up rates by 425 basis points.

During their December meeting, Fed officials raised their projections for inflation. The median Fed official now sees inflation, as gauged by the PCE index, at 5.6% by the end of the year and just above 3% by the end of 2023. The forecast expects inflation to fall back into around the target range of 2% by the end of 2025.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

More rate hikes are anticipated in the year ahead, although how many more remains an open question.

“Over the course of the year, we’ve taken forceful actions to tighten the stance of monetary policy,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during a press conference after the last meeting. “We’ve covered a lot of ground, and the full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt. Even so, we have more work to do.”

Comments / 6

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

An inflation meaasure watched by the Fed eases to 5.5%

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revised 6.1% increase in October and the smallest gain since October 2021. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year. That was also the smallest increase since October 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
265K+
Followers
74K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy