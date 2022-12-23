Read full article on original website
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (THE CONVERSATION) – With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation.
2023 could very well test the nerves of investors and advisers alike
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Over the past few weeks Wall Street forecasters have begun issuing their projections for next year, and since forecasters have their good years and bad years, I tend to look at the aggregate. This year, the "Street" expected a tough start to the year with a recession, causing market indexes to fall, possibly below what we saw throughout the year.
‘Why is everything so expensive?’ The year of inflation frustration.
"Inflation was the big issue in 2022, stretching household budgets to the point where many households were using up savings that had been accumulated the previous couple of years," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. The Federal Reserve tried to fight the cost increases by aggressively raising interest rates, a plan that will continue into…
Stocks close lower on Wall Street, adding to recent losses
Stocks are closing lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market's recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of a painful year for investors
7 changes to retirement rules that come with the recently passed federal spending package
Congressional lawmakers rushed to pass before Christmas a large $1.7 trillion spending package that not only includes funding for national defense or health and education programs, but also carries new rules for retirement processes. Here are some of the changes, according to a breakdown from the Senate Finance Committee. The 401 is a retirement savings…
Secure 2.0: How the new spending bill could affect your retirement
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) WASHINGTON - A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed Friday has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of. U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement...
American Council of Life Insurers: Congress Helps Millions Of Workers Save For Retirement With SECURE 2.0, Registration For Index-Linked Annuities Act Passage
American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President & CEO. made the following comments today on "SECURE 2.0" and the Registration for Index-Linked Annuities (RILA) Act, retirement security measures. Congress. approved today as part of the 2023 spending package. "Members of. Congress. today made a real difference in the lives of...
Amazon's plastic packaging was reportedly found thousands of miles away at illegal dump sites in India
Plastic packaging has been found to release noxious odors at waste sites and can emit toxic chemicals into the air after they are burned.
Niche Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : American Family Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Liberty Mutual
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Niche Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
International Association of Insurance Supervisors Issues Report Entitled 'IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in Insurance Sector'
WASHINGTON , Dec. 26 (TNSrep) -- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors. entitled "IAIS Report on FinTech Developments in the Insurance Sector." Use of Application programming interfaces and open data ... 5. * Introduction ... 5. * Definition of "open insurance" and use cases ... 6. * Possible risks and...
U.S. home sales plunged 35% in November
U.S. home sales fell 35.1% in November, the biggest drop in the records of Redfin Corporation, a firm that analyzes real estate brokerage in the U.S. country. Housing investment plummeted on record mortgage rate hikes stemming from the Federal Reserve Bank's decision to raise its own benchmark rate seven times this year. U.S. used home sales declined for the 10th…
Chamber of Commerce Issues Public Comment to Treasury Dept.
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. TREAS-DO-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Calif. U.S. Attorney: Jury Convicts Fremont Man of Insider Trading Scheme That Generated $7M in Illicit Profits
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A federal jury convicted Sivannarayana Barama, a former IT professional at multiple. technology firms, of four counts of securities fraud for using a publicly traded company's confidential inside information about its financial performance to trade in the company's securities, announced. United States. Attorney. Stephanie M....
