ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

By ANGELA CHARLTON
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hdN4_0jsXo4ie00

PARIS — (AP) — A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder. The Paris prosecutor said the suspect had a prior police record, including an arrest for attacking migrants living in tents, and that investigators are considering a possible racist motive for the shooting.

The shooting occurred at midday at a Kurdish cultural center and a restaurant and hairdresser nearby, according to the mayor for the 10th arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard. Speaking to reporters at the scene, she said the “real motivation″ for the shooting remains unclear.

As she spoke, a crowd nearby chanted, “Erdogan, terrorist” — referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — and “Turkish state, assassin.”

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l'Est train station. The shooting came at a time when Paris is buzzing with activity before the Christmas weekend. The Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said three people hit in the shooting have died, one is in critical condition and two others are hospitalized with less serious injuries. The attacker was also wounded in the face, she said.

She said anti-terrorism prosecutors are in contact with investigators, but haven't indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

In 2013, three women Kurdish activists, including Sakine Cansiz — a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK — were found shot dead at a Kurdish center in Paris. A Turkish citizen was charged with their killing, although suspicion also fell on the Turkish intelligence service.

Turkey’s army has been battling against Kurdish militants affiliated with the banned PKK, in southeast Turkey as well as in northern Iraq. Turkey’s military has also recently launched a series of strikes from the air and with artillery against Syrian Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States, and has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015-2016 and remains on alert for terrorism-related violence.

___

Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, Nicolas Vaux-Montagny in Lyon, France, and Lewis Joly in Paris, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

South Africa counts damage, death by tanker truck explosion

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa was coming to grips Sunday with the full extent of the destruction and deaths caused by a Christmas Eve tanker truck explosion near Johannesburg as officials reported the death toll rising to 15. The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck...
Action News Jax

UN: 26 Rohingya refugees died at sea making perilous journey

PIDIE, Indonesia — (AP) — At least 26 Rohingya Muslims had died in dire conditions during a month at open sea while making a dangerous voyage that brought scores of others to safety in Indonesia, a U.N. agency said Tuesday, adding there will likely be more. Exhausted women...
Action News Jax

Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo

MITROVICA, Kosovo — (AP) — Serbs on Tuesday erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier, a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness. The new barriers, made of heavily loaded trucks,...
Action News Jax

Germany's governing coalition argues over COVID restrictions

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's governing coalition is arguing over whether remaining COVID-19 restrictions should be dropped after one of the country's top virologists was quoted as saying that the pandemic is over. Germany has scrapped the bulk of restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic but,...
Action News Jax

Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness," ignoring NATO's calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia's Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said he “ordered the...
Action News Jax

UN agency probes origin of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

PIDIE, Indonesia — (AP) — A United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more. A distressing video circulated widely in social media showed the...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy