Paulding County, OH

Lima News

Storm affects residential pipes in Lima

LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Area paralyzed by winter storm

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Mercer County at level 3 snow advisory

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County Sheriff Grey has put the county at a level 3 snow advisory as of 7 p.m. Friday. The decision was made in response to the continuing severe weather, with blowing and drifting snow on the roadways.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.

LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Snowing and blowing leads to advisories in Lima area

LIMA — Overnight snowfall combined with winds topping 50 mph made travel difficult Friday morning, leading to snow advisories in Lima-area counties. Drivers were urged to be cautious. Auglaize County declared a Level 2 snow emergency at 10:09 a.m., warning that roadways were hazardous due to blowing and drifting...
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Noble County issues advisory to avoid travel

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is asking people not to travel in the county. Heavy winds and large snow drifts have created a very hazardous situation. The concern is that conditions will make it impossible for officers to get to anyone needing assistance.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Jay County issues traffic alert

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
JAY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
westbendnews.net

Geenex Solar Donates to Antwerp & Hicksville Splash Pad Projects

Mink Solar/Geenex Solar generously donates $4000 to the Holly Beach Splash Pad. Each donation means the world to us and puts us that much closer to our goal! #ittakesavillage. Mr. Dave Gullen from Geenex Solar recently was in town to donate $4000 towards village splash pad project. Below Mr. Gullen is shown presenting the donation to Sheryl Vetter and Kirk Collins, both Hicksville Community Fund board members. Time is running short for this year end donations however donations will be accepted through out 2023 as well!
HICKSVILLE, OH
wfft.com

Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Building burns in Continental

CONTINENTAL — Fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12:30 p.m. the fire department was called to a building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street at the northeast corner of Main and Maple streets. The building was the home to a business and two apartments.
CONTINENTAL, OH
wfft.com

ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...

