Mink Solar/Geenex Solar generously donates $4000 to the Holly Beach Splash Pad. Each donation means the world to us and puts us that much closer to our goal! #ittakesavillage. Mr. Dave Gullen from Geenex Solar recently was in town to donate $4000 towards village splash pad project. Below Mr. Gullen is shown presenting the donation to Sheryl Vetter and Kirk Collins, both Hicksville Community Fund board members. Time is running short for this year end donations however donations will be accepted through out 2023 as well!

HICKSVILLE, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO