Lima News
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
wfft.com
Road conditions have improved, but drivers should still be cautious
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Benjamin Yoss is in town from Illinois for the holidays. In the last four days, he’s traveled to Fort Wayne, then to South Bend and Back. He said road conditions are getting better. “Road conditions right now are not too bad highways and major...
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
wfft.com
Mercer County at level 3 snow advisory
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County Sheriff Grey has put the county at a level 3 snow advisory as of 7 p.m. Friday. The decision was made in response to the continuing severe weather, with blowing and drifting snow on the roadways.
Lima News
Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.
LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
Snowing and blowing leads to advisories in Lima area
LIMA — Overnight snowfall combined with winds topping 50 mph made travel difficult Friday morning, leading to snow advisories in Lima-area counties. Drivers were urged to be cautious. Auglaize County declared a Level 2 snow emergency at 10:09 a.m., warning that roadways were hazardous due to blowing and drifting...
Ohio man dies after crash involving plow truck
Troopers say a 2022 Freightliner plow truck, driven by a 36-year-old Bucyrus man, slowed or came to a stop while removing snow when a 2000 Ford Explorer.
wfft.com
Noble County issues advisory to avoid travel
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is asking people not to travel in the county. Heavy winds and large snow drifts have created a very hazardous situation. The concern is that conditions will make it impossible for officers to get to anyone needing assistance.
wfft.com
LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
wfft.com
Jay County issues traffic alert
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
westbendnews.net
wfft.com
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
Grand Kerr House bed-and-breakfast to close, owners say
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Kerr House, a bed-and-breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio, is set to close, the owners announced in a Facebook post Monday night. Bob and Cathy Trame have owned and lived in the B&B since 2016 and plan to enjoy their retirement in 2023. "Our...
wfft.com
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
Building burns in Continental
CONTINENTAL — Fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12:30 p.m. the fire department was called to a building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street at the northeast corner of Main and Maple streets. The building was the home to a business and two apartments.
wfft.com
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
wfft.com
Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...
