Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Top Christmas Day sports moments from NBA, NFL, NHL, more
Christmas Day is all about making memories with family and friends, but there have also been plenty of notable Dec. 25 moments in the world of sports over the years. We take a look back at some of the greatest milestones, comebacks, matchups and victories to happen on the holiday. Who knows what sports presents Santa might have in store for us this year?
ABC7 Chicago
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks (22-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Chicago. He currently ranks fourth in the league scoring 31.2 points per game. The Bulls are 2-1 against division opponents. Chicago ranks fifth...
Comments / 0