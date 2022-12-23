A mother shares her journey of having a large brain aneurysm removed while pregnant

Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
Two men found dead in a vehicle on Cleveland’s east side
Two men were found dead in a vehicle on the east side of Cleveland Thursday morning, Cleveland police confirmed.
Three shot in Maple Heights during large fight
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three people were shot after a large fight broke out in Maple Heights early Monday morning, police said in a press release. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ramage Street. Officers were called to the area for a "disturbance where...
