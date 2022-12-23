ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A mother shares her journey of having a large brain aneurysm removed while pregnant

By Courtesy of the Cleveland Clinic
hometownstations.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Three shot in Maple Heights during large fight

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three people were shot after a large fight broke out in Maple Heights early Monday morning, police said in a press release. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ramage Street. Officers were called to the area for a "disturbance where...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy