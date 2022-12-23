Read full article on original website
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: How Andy Barr turned tragedy into purpose
In June 2020, Rep. ANDY BARR blew a kiss to his wife, CAROL, before heading to the campaign office to make some work calls. The Kentucky Republican returned home a few hours later to find Carol’s lifeless body. Barr called 911 and tried to resuscitate her. But by that...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: How Trump’s 2024 rivals are spending Christmas
DONALD TRUMP may be the once and future Republican presidential nominee, but after the midterms and other recent events punctured his sense of political invincibility, a crowded field of would-be rivals is jostling to get ready for the race. Over the holidays, many politicians are gathering with loved ones to...
Republican Jewish Coalition denounces Santos for lies about his credentials
After a New York Times investigation, the congressman-elect told the New York Post that he had indeed fabricated elements of his background, including his Jewish heritage.
Texas Republican trashes $1.7T government spending bill
"It was an absolute piece of garbage," Rep. Pat Fallon said.
Trump Christmas message: 'The USA is dying from within!!!'
His holiday messages mixed cheers and jeers.
Why the U.S. isn’t ready for a fight in the Indo-Pacific
Pentagon’s promise to shore up its forces in the Pacific in 2023 is meeting skepticism.
How San Antonio became a hub for migrants
The U.S. is straining to handle the migrant influx. San Antonio may be a model.
‘A sea change’: Biden reverses decades of Chinese trade policy
Forget tariffs. Biden’s actions to crack down on Beijing’s tech development will do more to hinder the Chinese economy — and divide the two nations — than Trump ever did.
Physical attacks on power grid surge to new peak
People are shooting, sabotaging and vandalizing electrical equipment in the U.S. at a pace unseen in at least a decade, amid signs that domestic extremists hope to use blackouts to sow unrest.
Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about his credentials
“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” he told the New York Post.
Dems lambaste migrant buses as violating the spirit of Christmas
A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared to confirm his office's knowledge of dropping the migrants outside the vice president's D.C. residence.
Migrants dropped near Kamala Harris' home amid record-setting cold
The buses that arrived late Saturday outside the vice president’s residence were carrying around 110 to 130 people.
Diamond-studded thorns: 2 House Dem centrists speak up on their way out
An exit interview with Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Kathleen Rice that ran the gamut, from entrenched sexism to their pal Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
A national weed glut is causing prices to plummet and imperiling businesses
In Michigan, the number of cultivators has doubled while prices have dropped by 75 percent.
Opinion | 2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists
Narcissists had their moment in the sun. But in 2022, some of them got their comeuppance and some of them got worse: our disinterest.
Arizona judge rejects Lake's election lawsuit
The Republican gubernatorial candidate's lawsuit filed Dec. 9 alleged that illegal votes were cast in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
McConnell team raised worries about attack on Biden inauguration, ex-NSA O’Brien told Jan. 6 committee
Robert O’Brien described urgent calls and texts from Senate allies, including McConnell, not to resign during the final days of Trump’s presidency.
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
The government had pushed for a life sentence.
'This makes my brain hurt': Connecticut used disaster aid to rebuild million-dollar homes
Owners of 62 homes worth at least $1 million received recovery grants after Hurricane Sandy when HUD weakened rules meant to make needy people the priority, POLITICO’s E&E News found.
Republicans see little resistance from the business lobby after 'anti-woke' attacks
Giant asset managers are finding few friends in Washington as GOP lawmakers attack them for their climate and social agendas.
