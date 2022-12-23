ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: How Andy Barr turned tragedy into purpose

In June 2020, Rep. ANDY BARR blew a kiss to his wife, CAROL, before heading to the campaign office to make some work calls. The Kentucky Republican returned home a few hours later to find Carol’s lifeless body. Barr called 911 and tried to resuscitate her. But by that...
KENTUCKY STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: How Trump’s 2024 rivals are spending Christmas

DONALD TRUMP may be the once and future Republican presidential nominee, but after the midterms and other recent events punctured his sense of political invincibility, a crowded field of would-be rivals is jostling to get ready for the race. Over the holidays, many politicians are gathering with loved ones to...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy