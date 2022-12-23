When President Harry Truman spoke at the White House Christmas Tree lighting in 1947 he reminded everyone “the first Christmas was a homeless one.”. It was important to remember those who were homeless and hungry, especially during the Christmas season. Truman also knew it was an American Tradition to respond to the cries for help overseas. Americans were doing just that in the fall of 1947 helping feed people in Europe and Asia who still lived in the ruins of World War II and suffering drought.

