The Vikings entered the final three games of the year with an already secured NFC North championship and a clinched playoff berth. Kevin O’Connell’s team has done all of that in his first season at the helm. The head coach turned the organization around in one offseason from an underachieving 8-9 team to a team that is extremely hard to beat, as only three of the opponents have done so.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO