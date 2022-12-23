Read full article on original website
Related
Denver Broncos offensive linemen fight with their own quarterback during horror show in Los Angeles
THE Denver Broncos' Christmas disaster in Los Angeles was so bad that offensive linemen got into it with their own quarterback. The Broncos were hammered 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on an embarrassing afternoon at SoFi Stadium. And there was tension on the Broncos' sideline on Christmas Day. Backup...
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Video
Put Erin Andrews in the secondary and she'll knock down a pass attempt if it comes her way. The Fox Sports sideline reporter showed off her ball skills during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Andrews went viral on the sideline, when a video of the Fox Sports reporter batting down...
Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady
Cris Collinsworth had some harsh criticism for Tom Brady after being dumbfounded by the play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Sunday night. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their habit of late comebacks when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Week 16. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime as not... The post Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news
It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins three NFL legends by reaching two big statistical marks
The Chiefs quarterback continues to etch his place in NFL history.
Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams
Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message
Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was... The post Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Cowboys WATCH: T.Y. Hilton Christmas Catch Leads to TD vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton had a Christmas catch to remember on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kevin O’Connell Hints More Playing Time for 2 Vikings Defenders
The Vikings entered the final three games of the year with an already secured NFC North championship and a clinched playoff berth. Kevin O’Connell’s team has done all of that in his first season at the helm. The head coach turned the organization around in one offseason from an underachieving 8-9 team to a team that is extremely hard to beat, as only three of the opponents have done so.
Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award
This was an incredible touchdown run by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game
It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
Steelers Playoff Chances Keep Climbing With Help From Christmas Eve Games
The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff odds finally feel somewhat real.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos
Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games. However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos...
Pam Oliver Fans Immediately Weigh in After Possible Reason for Slurred Words Hits Twitter
NFL fans were concerned after Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver slurred her words while giving a sideline update during the Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers game Sunday. “Pam Oliver sounds off for. Hope she’s OK,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Pam Oliver is definitely slurring her words…I hope she’s ok…people saying she drunk but I don’t believe that.”
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0