Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
Have you seen Dr. Bolek Payan?
Exercise equipment and upgraded trails are coming to Loomis Park in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Loomis Park will soon be getting a new playground and picnic shelter. Improvements to the park and the Boos Recreation Center, 210 Gilbert St., started in 2020. This city is now ready to move onto Phase 2 of the project -- new multi-generational exercise equipment and additional trails, Parks Director Kelli Hoover said.
Christmas package containing frankincense and myrrh prompts bomb squad investigation
JACKSON, MI – A bomb squad technician was called to a Jackson home to check a suspicious package that was later revealed to contain religious gifts for the Christmas holiday. Police were called Saturday, Dec. 24, to a home in the 1200 block of W. Washington Avenue for a...
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
Amid major snowfall, heating issues plague Lansing apartments
Those who live in one South Lansing apartment complex said they spent last week's Christmas blizzard in the cold.
Michigan mother of triplets is home for the holidays with help from Habitat for Humanity
JACKSON, MI -- Sara Napoletano has found peace. And maybe a little bit of quiet. Both can be hard to find for the single mother of five which includes 7-year-old triplets, but a new home certainly helps. On Dec. 12, Napoletano became a homeowner with the help of Greater Jackson...
Man shot by Battle Creek police officers on Christmas Day
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — A Battle Creek man was hospitalized Christmas Day after being shot be two police officers. The two Battle Creek police officers were placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police initially responded to a 2:30...
wtvbam.com
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
WILX-TV
Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in a Lansing building at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue. News 10 is at the scene. Police told News 10 that there are...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Sentencing Dates Released for Adam Fox, Barry Croft
The two men convicted as the ring leaders in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will learn their fate this week. Adam Fox and Barry Croft will be sentenced Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. They were two of the original six charged at the federal level, and both men could...
Man pulls gun, gets shot by 2 Battle Creek police officers
A man is in serious condition after being shot by two Battle Creek police officers on Sunday. Police say the man pulled a gun on officers before being shot.
Motorist killed in crash, hit by suspect who was fleeing from police
DEARBORN, MI -- A suspect who was fleeing from police was arrested Monday after they caused a fatal crash near the border of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights. According to the Associated Press, a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the suspect for speeding around 8:40 a.m. but the suspect did not stop their car.
This home’s Christmas light display is worth the visit to Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Putting lights up isn’t just something the Shoemakers do for those driving by -- they do it as a family tradition. Holiday festivities have always been a big part of Zach Shoemaker’s life -- especially the lights. So he decided to make a Christmas light display outside of their home an activity for the whole family to enjoy.
West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
Man accused of robbing bank for $7K claimed he had a bomb, wife was dying of cancer
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of robbing a bank for more than $7,000 using a note claiming he had a bomb and that he needed the money to pay for a surgery for his wife who was dying of cancer, according to a criminal complaint. The suspect,...
Woman killed after driver flees police, causes crash in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver was killed on Monday after a man fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department. The incident happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. Police say a Wayne County sheriff's deputy observed a Ford Econoline van excessively speeding and activating his lights to initiate a traffic stop. The van fled on eastbound Michigan Avenue until it crashed into a Chevrolet Trax that was traveling northbound on Gulley Road, killing a 61-year-old woman from Lincoln Park, who was driving the Trax.According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police closed the intersection to investigate the incident. The suspect's name is being withheld pending formal charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Liberty Street: The street from State to Maynard streets will deal with full closure starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. This closure will allow Corby Energy to work on an electrical crossing on behalf of DTE Energy.
Police looking for suspect responsible for Lansing shooting
The woman sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital.
