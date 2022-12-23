Police investigate overnight shooting at Orlando home near elementary school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching to find the person who shot into someone’s house.

The shooting happened on Ribblesdale Lane, about a mile away from Rolling Hills Elementary School.

Several Orlando police cruisers were seen on that street as officers investigated the shooting around midnight.

Officers said bullets damaged a home, but no one was hurt.

Police said they are investigating and did not release information about the shooter.

