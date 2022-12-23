Graphic designer makes adorable mini ceramic souvenirs for her colleagues instead of Christmas cards

Driving around and seeing all the gorgeous lights in the neighborhoods is one of our favorite aspects of the Christmas season. The amount of time and effort some individuals put into their decorations is incredible. The only thing better than driving around and looking at Christmas lights is doing it with family and friends. Yes, even the furry members of the family. A TikTok user came up with the brilliant idea of taking their Labrador to see the holiday lights. And let's just say that after watching this video, you'll be doing it as well. The dogs' reaction is simply adorable. Milo the dog's reaction to the festive extravaganza at the Jones Beach Light Show on Long Island, New York, according to Newsweek , was captured on video and posted on TikTok by his owners, @kaylaadieppaa. The video, which has received over 3 million views, shows the canine utterly mesmerized by the shimmering lights.

For those who watched the video online, it was a great example of how the holidays are as much about our animal companions as they are about our families. Evidence of our dogs enjoying the holiday season brings solace and delight to many animal lovers. In a study of 2,000 pet owners done by OnePoll on behalf of MetLife Pet Insurance, 81 percent indicated that pet owners were glad to just stay at home with their pets for the holidays as they believe their animal companion makes all holidays better.

These pet owners were found to spend an average of $50 on a Christmas present for their four-legged pal. While 54 percent of those polled said they planned to give their pets extra goodies during the holidays, 31 percent said they planned to take them out more. Milo's owners have definitely lived up to the public opinion in that regard by taking him on a spin around Long Island to see the Christmas lights. Kayla shared that the trip has become a family tradition. "Last year we took him there as a little puppy and he loved it," she said. "He has always loved car rides. Figured why not do it again this year and his reaction was priceless!"

Milo is just a little over a year old, but he already has a strong respect for Christmas. "He always looks at Christmas lights when we go on walks," Kayla said. "He sometimes thinks the Christmas ornaments are his toys." Kayla described the dog as a "cuddly, friendly and loving" young puppy that likes walks, fetch, and tug of war. She said they posted the footage on social media because it really encapsulates the "spirit of Christmas" for so many families. That feeling was apparently shared by many viewers on TikTok as they flocked to the clip's comments section to express their gratitude.

@Ladyandtheblues said Milo's reaction was "too precious," while @princessmichele30 was inspired to follow suit, writing: "I'm going to do this thank you." Jessica Hickey questioned herself, "Why am I crying?"

@Princesskmmo was also left "sobbing" in reaction to the Labrador's delighted response. Elsewhere, @moocantsleep shared that the video brought back many good memories: "My dog loves Christmas lights!! We used to drive her around at night in different neighborhoods to look at Christmas decorations and lights."

Kayla isn't surprised by the reaction to the video, considering how wholesome it is. "He looks so adorable and is so mesmerized," she said. "He really loved every second of it and it shows."

While dogs like additional treats, keep in mind that many of our holiday foods are toxic to dogs, including onions, chocolate, raisins, almonds and Christmas pudding. Keep an eye out for staples or sticky tape in the wrapping paper, and if you have a crowded house, try to keep a quiet space where your dog may take a time out. Merry Christmas pooches!

A positive work environment and an understanding organization are some things that every employee wants in this day and age. However, only a few companies are able to deliver and show that they really care for their employees. And one such example is Patagonia, the retailer of outdoor clothing and gear for silent sports. The nearly 50-year-old company announced this week that its employees in the U.S. and Canada will once again get a paid week off to end the year.

Ryan Gellert, Chief Executive at Patagonia, shared in a LinkedIn post: "In 2021, we closed our stores, warehouse, and offices in the United States and Canada for the last week of the year and gave employees paid time off. The purpose was to provide our employees with a much-needed break, and our customers were overwhelmingly gracious about it." And that they are doing it again this year. He wrote, "Our North America stores, customer service operations and warehouse will be closed from December 25 through January 1 because we believe in providing quality of life for our people."

Gellert thanked his employees for an "amazing year of working" to save Earth. He added: "I want to thank our nonprofit partners and customers for their continued support and friendship. We’ll be back at work and recharged on January 2, ready to ship the orders, help exchange unwanted gifts, and repair clothing that was broken while people were outside having fun. Until then, seasons greetings to you and yours," he concluded.

People on the internet were happy that a company is taking such considerate steps and prioritizing its staff over profit. A Twitter user wrote : "What a thoughtful and considerate way to lead a company. It shows that he values his team's well-being. Can't wait to see what #Patagonia can accomplish in the new year, refreshed and recharged!"

Another commented : "Patagonia continues to do the right thing because it’s the right thing thank you from all of your lifelong customers." A third said , "The quality of their products and the level of service has always been outstanding at Patagonia. Leadership, culture, and empathy. What a great company. I love their products. Good for them."

Patagonia was in the news a few months earlier for making another great decision. Yvon Chouinard, who founded the sports apparel company, announced in September 2022 that he is giving the entire company away to fight the Earth's climate devastation. "As of now, Earth is our only shareholder," the company announced . "ALL profits, in perpetuity, will go to our mission to 'save our home planet.'"

"While we're doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it's not enough. We needed to find a way to put more money into fighting the crisis while keeping the company's values intact," the company said in a statement. Chouinard, his wife, and two children contemplated that an option could have been to sell Patagonia and donate, but they "couldn't be sure a new owner would maintain our values or keep our team of people around the world employed." They contemplated taking the company public, but thought that option would be a "disaster." Ultimately, Chouinard and his family devised their own plan of action. They gave 2% of all equity to a trust called the Patagonia Purpose Trust, entrusting it with the entire decision-making ability to supervise the company's purpose and principles. The remaining 98% of the company's shares were to be donated to a charity named the Holdfast Collective, which "will use every dollar received to fight the environmental crisis, protect nature and biodiversity, and support thriving communities, as quickly as possible."

"If we have any hope of a thriving planet – much less a thriving business – 50 years from now, it is going to take all of us doing what we can with the resources we have," said Chouinard in a statement. "This is another way we've found to do our part."

Kids truly know how to enjoy life and sometimes even adults have to learn from them. A man who had one such experience with the kids in his apartment complex took to the internet to share how they helped him feel like a child again.

In a Reddit post, he wrote: "I live in an apartment complex that has a bunch of little kids." He said that he used to walk around in the complex during the COVID-19 lockdowns and during one of his walks, a kid launched a soccer ball in his direction. Without thinking about it much, the man headed the ball back to the kids. The kids were immediately impressed by his skills. "They said something like, 'WHOA! Do it again! Do it again!' And I was hesitant at first because I'm a bald 31-year-old with a large beard playing with a bunch of little kids," the Reddit user admitted. He was quick to tell them that their parents might not be comfortable seeing them playing with a "stranger." What he didn't realize at the time was that the kids' mom was watching them from her window. She yelled: "Please kick the ball around with them if you want to, I know you live across the hall I see you all the time!"

Relieved, he played with the kids for the next two hours and "had a blast," the man shared.

After that, the kids started asking him to play with them every week. He wrote: "Now every Friday without fail a group of kids knocks on my door at 6 pm because they know I'm off work and want me to play some kind of game with them. We played freeze tag last Friday it was dope, I cheated and climbed a tree so they couldn't get me."

The whole experience with the children made him "feel like a kid again and it truly is a highlight to my week," he wrote. That's not all. The kids' mother also brings him fresh homemade tamales at least once every two weeks, the Reddit user revealed, adding that she "refuses to let him pay" for them.

People on social media could resonate with how he was feeling. One Reddit user wrote : "I've experienced a similar thing with our complex kids, however, I have a two-year-old daughter in the crew. I'm 41 and the kids range from 2-12. From just after 5 pm until 6, I play soccer, catch, whiffle ball, rock one boy's skateboard, nerf guns... whatever we have on hand. No other parents get involved and I'm out there like I'm in Elementary School and it's awesome." Another shared , "Having a healthy relationship with a nonrelative adult is important, gives a standard of what normal should be. Glad you're having fun and the kids are getting some positive examples of adult life." Another said , "Congratulations, you're their new uncle :)"

Talking about feeling like a kid, Muhammed Ali , the professional boxer, once became a kid in the boxing ring with a little child. In a wholesome video that resurfaced on the internet a while ago, the boy can be seen wearing little boxing gloves and punching Ali several times. The legendary boxer plays along, getting down on the floor by the end of the clip and declaring that he lost. The referee raises the hand of the little child to show that he won. The video won many hearts on social media. A Twitter user commented, "Beautiful clip. Thanks for sharing. he bowed to none, except love." Another added, "Absolutely!! And a showman to the core. What an adorable video."

Adults are often taken by surprise when children do anything thoughtful. In an endearing Reddit thread, u/olliepots shared the wholesome tale of how some children showed their neighbor, Ms. Karren—who is OP's mom—some kindness by checking in on her. The post touched many people's hearts on the platform and will probably do the same for you. Additionally, the tale features a lovely twist that will leave you in giggles. In the post, the Reddit user described how the children left a message on Karren's door after they saw a stranger visit her home.

"Ms. Karren we saw a strange man walk in your house, and we would like to know if you are OK. If you are, then text my mom," reads the note, which also included a phone number. The youngsters signed the note with the name of their "gang."

u/olliepots revealed in the post caption that their father was the stranger the kids saw go into Karren's home. "My mom has a lot of kids on her street and they put this note on her door after seeing my dad go into her house... My parents don't live together, and my dad does look strange lol," they wrote . Other Reddit users were quick to note how the letter seemed to have been written by three children as it featured three distinct handwritings.

Many responded to the kids' sweet gesture by sharing their thoughts. One person said , "It's too cold now but the neighborhood kids would routinely knock on my door for after-school snacks. One time my husband opened the door and they were absolutely shocked. Miss those little goobers."

Another said , "This is so great! What a sweet group of kids!" Responding to this comment, one Reddit user wrote : "Aint no group of kids. Issa gang."

More so than being super savvy and shrewd, kids do have the kindest hearts. They never miss an opportunity to express how much they respect and adore someone. Another example of this is a little boy who went all out by writing an appreciation letter to his aunt. u/MerSeaMel shared the letter on Reddit with the caption, "My nephew wrote and mailed me an appreciation letter."

The letter reads, "Dear Aunt Mel, I just wanted to take some time to thank you for being such a great auntie!" The boy then goes on to list the things that make her a great aunt. He wrote: "One of such things that makes you such a great person is that you are so caring." The child further noted how whenever he has "a question about plants," he can always count on his aunt to "give me a little tip."

The letter further reads: "Whenever I feel anxious you help me build my confidence which I really appreciate." The boy signed off the letter by writing, "Thanks for being awesome! With love, Mattncody." Many Reddit users were moved by this letter. One user commented , "That's so sweet, make sure you keep it and show it to him when he is older." Another added , "You are clearly the best kind of auntie there is. Good on ya!"

One Reddit user even shared their own experience , "My nephew is 6 and is really getting his feet under him writing. He sent me a get-well card after I had surgery that just said 'dear aunt (me), I love you' and it is the most precious thing I own."

There are instances when your wishes come true and you end up regretting them. Ann Milligan found herself in such a scenario when her attempt to get her nine-year-old daughter Evie to appear more enthusiastic during her school musical produced hilariously disastrous results. "My daughter had her final rehearsal for the school musical yesterday. This is how it went," Milligan says in a video shared on TikTok, which shows footage of her daughter's blank expression on stage. "Afterward, I regrettably said the one thing that no female *ever* wants to hear. 'Try to smile more.'"

It was an especially long day since some pupils were absent due to illness and substitute students had to step in and pick up their lines, 40-year-old Milligan told TODAY , adding that "[Evie] looked miserable." When it came time for the actual performance, Milligan taped her daughter on stage and found that "she took [her] advice *exactly* like you'd expect." The video then jumps to Evie's performance, in which she can be seen grinning maniacally, eyes protruding, neck contorted and nostrils flaring. She maintained the expression throughout the performance of "Beauty and the Beast Tell All," while staring right at her mother in the audience. "I'm pretty sure the other parents are pissed right now," Milligan joked. "And I can't even be mad at my kid... because I’ve never laughed so hard in my life."

"One little girl who was next to her whispered, 'You don’t have to smile that big,'" Milligan shared. "When she looked into the audience, I had mascara running down my face from laughing — that’s when she decided she was going to do it the whole show." Evie admitted that this was exactly what happened.

"I love making her laugh,” the third grader said. "I don't think she's ever laughed that hard." The comments responding to Milligan's video were equally hilarious. "Omg, I am DYING! If that's not the best response to 'you should smile more,' I don't know what is," one person commented. "She's a legend and not even out of Elementary School," another joked. "As a feminist, she understood the assignment," another chimed in.

Evie's mother was thrilled when the video , which has already received 2.9 million views, went viral. The next day, she returned to TikTok to answer some questions . She assured everyone that her daughter herself decided to participate in the play and that she had a good time.

She added that Evie was not in trouble for her maniacal grin since her parents found it amusing and because they let their children be who they are. "For those of you who said that I’m raising a psychopath and encouraging disrespect," Milligan said, "honestly, just by that comment, I can tell what generation you guys are from. Clearly, you don’t understand that obedience and respect don’t have to go hand in hand all the time." You do you, Evie.

Libraries are wonderful places for people who love silence, warmth and books. They often become a way to form beautiful connections with others who share the love of reading too. There is one element of borrowing books from the library that doesn't come with store-bought books. It is the beautiful notes, bookmarks and personal items that people leave behind deliberately or forgetfully while returning a book. In order to provide an intriguing window into the lives of the people in her town, library director Sharon McKellar has been documenting all of the knickknacks left behind in books at the Oakland Public Library for almost ten years. These relics, which range from sketches to sentimental postcards, show how individuals engaged with the library and its books, reports My Modern Met .

Found in a Library Book is the name of the endeavor. In 2013, when McKellar's position included managing the Oakland Public Library's website, she was motivated to start blogging about the tiny collection of objects she and other staff members discovered in books. The collection quickly took off, adding more and more intriguing elements along the way. McKellar said: "The project moved from being an occasional shared blog post to really just being a collection of scanned items on my computer and/or in my office until we moved to a new website that allowed the opportunity to showcase the found items as more of an archive or collection."

"Some staff members have continually sent me their finds over the years, even when I wasn't doing anything official with them, but now that they are showcased on our website and social media and getting so much attention, the staff is sending me so much more. It's great," she added.

The majority of items in the collection are not ones McKellar herself finds; instead, the initiative gathers them from all of Oakland's library sites. She said: "My roles in the library for the past 10 years have had me mostly in an office behind a computer screen, so this is a really fun way for me to remain connected to the branches, staff and community."

McKellar added that her favorite find keeps changing constantly as they expand their archive. She explained: "This amazing one was found, relatively recently, in a very old scrapbook in our incredible Oakland History Center and it's brilliant and so cool. [It's] an advertisement for a horse for sale with a hand-drawn horse."

McKellar and other library staff members frequently come across hilarious items, notably notes and doodles made by children. They do, however, also come across passionate messages and postcards, such as "this is then and this is now," which indicates that the sender made over 30 attempts to contact the receiver.

The initiative has created several categories to classify all these items, ranging from "Cards and Letters," "Art" and "Bookmarks" to even "Photos" and written notes in the book. These little notes range from "estimated cash flow" to love letters. The entire archive is specific, wonderful and an important piece of the history of Oakland.

With the holiday season upon us, most families have a tradition of sending out Christmas cards with family pictures that often feature their pets. So, when a Massachusetts family forgot to add one of their pets to their Christmas card this year, their family and friends had a lot of questions. Tina Haupert was excited to design and send out the 2022 Christmas card by the first week of December. The Haupert's holiday card had a picture of Tina, her husband Mal, their son Quinn and the latest addition to their family, their pet lizard, Scales. "This year, my son got a lizard so that was kind of the new family member," Haupert told TODAY .



But when friends and family received the Christmas card from the Hauperts, they noticed that an important family member was missing — their 13-year-old pug, Murphy. "He’s 13, so he has been on the Christmas card every year," Haupert said, adding that their friends and family have been seeing his face on the card for years. "I don’t even know how it happened, I was just focused on the lizard because he was the new family."

People immediately started messaging Haupert. A person texted, "No, Murphy?" Another asked, "I can't believe SCALES made the holiday card and NOT Murphy." Another friend even wanted to know who created the cards this year.

Meanwhile, some were concerned that the 13-year-old canine might have passed away. A person asked, "Pug, okay?" Another asked, "What happened to Murphy?" The family soon realized that they had to correct their mistake. They sent out another Christmas card and this time, they made sure no one would miss Murphy. The pug's zoomed-in face stared back at recipients as the card read: "I'M STILL HERE! Happy Holidays! Love, Murphy!" There was also a special message on the back of the card from Murphy which said that his humans forgot about him on the actual card but "I assure you I am alive and well."

Haupert said, "The text messages after people got Murphy's card were so funny. People were rolling."

She said that they love Murphy and their "family and friends know how much" they love him. Murphy is apparently often an honorary guest at many events and many friends have even babysat him on different occasions. "Honestly it was just us being our goofy selves," Haupert said. "We just love the dog."

Haupert created a Tiktok video about the fiasco and it went viral with more than 860,000 views and 184,000 likes. People on the platform just loved what the Hauperts did to fix the issue. A user wrote, "Thank you for making it right! This baby deserves his own card every year." Another said, "They didn’t wanna see the family they wanted to see the star." Another user said, "Personally I’m only putting Murphy on the fridge! The first card is going in a drawer."

The same video received more than 15000 views and about 1000 likes after it was posted on Instagram . It was captioned, "My best friend was really annoyed with me…" Many wanted justice for Murphy and some suggested extra treats would make up for the mistake.

Robert Irwin turned 19 on December 1 and his father Steve Irwin had a special message for him. A video showed Robert Irwin accompanied by his mother watching an old video of his Dad speaking of the joy he felt on learning Robert was born. In the video , Steve starts talking about the time when Robert was born. He said, "I'm at the hospital, and Terri's pushing and pushing.. it's hard as is. And bang pop him out and I've lifted him out and you know he's a little bloke and put him on Terri's chest and we're just stoked. And at that moment, at that very moment, I saw the light."

He added, "The whole time you're here, you're like you know, I'm catching crocs, I'm serving wildlife I'm doing this, I'm doing that, when Bindi was born I had the same sensation, now with little Bob same sensation, it's like this is why I was put here." Steve goes on to say that he might be dead tomorrow "so I need these blokes to come up as quick as they can. So this little bloke going to have to catch the crocs with Bindi. When they are ready to run our mission I will gladly step aside." He says that only then he will attain his "ultimate goal." Steve concludes, "And my job will be done and I guarantee you it'll be the proudest moment of my life."

In the footage first Steve is seen with his son, playing with him and carrying him around. After that, there are shots of Robert with different wildlife, holding the mouth of a crocodile, putting a turtle back into the ocean, feeding raccoons, and holding a snake in his hand. Robert was just three years old when his father died after being injured by a stingray in 2006. After watching the message from his father, Robert had tears in his eyes, he said, "It's impossible to not get emotional. It is just such a privilege personally and as a family, to continue the legacy of dad. Something that started so many years ago that's what this is all about. You walk around the zoo and you still see his face everywhere. The reason why he gave his life quite literally for wildlife conversation and to make the world a better place."

According to Robert, Steve was all about family. He said, "He was at the end of the day, always there for us, every second of every other day. He was a great dad." Robert really wished that his dad could be there for his birthdays which are "milestones." He said, "I hope he will be proud, I can find my own way to continue the legacy which is so profound and it still affects every one of us why we are here."

The YouTube video has more than 3.4 million views. It is captioned, "Robert Irwin gets emotional after watching his dad's message to him on his 19th birthday." Many on the platform commented about how amazingly Robert is carrying forward the legacy and how well Terri has brought up her kids. A user wrote, "Don't think their mother gets enough credit for how well she has raised these kids especially with out their father. Well done." Another said, "He has so much of his Dad's heart. His love of life is so apparent. He is truly a living legacy. Props to Terri for raising two incredible children."







It's not difficult to find a last-minute present for someone today as we live in a world overrun with a plethora of options. But would that mass-produced present genuinely reflect your feelings for them? Is it something that will be valuable and enjoyable, and demonstrate how well you know and care about them? Most likely not. Everyone enjoys personalized gifts but only a few have mastered the art of gift-giving. One of the rare individuals who understand how to give the most unexpected and original gifts is a graphic designer based in the United Kingdom. Veronika, who goes by the handle @RonMcQuade on Twitter, took to the platform on Wednesday to share a photo of a little corgi resting on her finger. "This year instead of Christmas cards, I made everyone in my office a tiny ceramic object, this corgi was for the corgi enthusiast," she wrote. Veronika's tweet quickly went viral and currently has more than 190k likes.



Veronika posted more photos of other clay figurines she'd made of cats, a hen, an owl, and other adorable things. Twitter users instantly fell in love with them, with one commenting: "I'm obsessed with these!! Signing up for the email asap, if you do one for a little black cat with yellow eyes I’ll be the first purchase. My gorgeous girl passed away suddenly about 3 weeks ago and it would be the perfect memorial item." Another playfully said: "I work in your office and you totally forgot about me, yup, 100% verifiably true and certainly not a pathetic attempt to get a tiny bear in the mail that I will love for all time."

The graphic designer said it was "very heart-warming" to see the response from people online. She has used her passion for ceramics to create special Christmas gifts for coworkers. Veronika McQuade, 31, of central London, told the PA Media that her inspiration for creating miniature sculptures that represent her coworkers, friends, and family came from attending pottery lessons and a "really small lump" of clay she had at hand.

"I've been taking [ceramics] classes for a little over a year once a week and it has been great fun," she said. "I really wanted to make something like tiny ceramics and I had this small lump of clay at home and had a last-minute thought – 'what if I made everyone a tiny object instead of a Christmas card?'"

She attributes Eleonor Bostrom and Joey Rutherford as the inspiration behind the concept as they "also make adorable clay objects." A corgi, banana, kitten, and her version of the infamous Sports Direct mug are among the things Veronika has made. The last was given to her brother Samuel. "Before I started making miniatures, I kind of got known in my pottery class for making huge mugs with really big handles, so big that you can fit your hand through," she said. "It's practically the size of the whole mug as well and I remember making one mug so big that people in my pottery class were like, that's not even a mug, that's a flowerpot with a handle,' which I called 'sports indirect' because it's off-brand."

One colleague asked whether he could eat one of the porcelain masterpieces, she said. Veronika revealed that she managed to complete the majority of her ceramic creations over the course of a few days with Netflix playing in the background. She said her coworkers were "really happy" when she gave them the gifts on December 19 as part of a Secret Santa. "Actually, a couple of colleagues did not realize that I’d made them – it wasn't until the next day when I shared a screenshot of a tweet I wrote about the objects in the group chat that they told me – 'you made that, aren't we lucky,'" she shared.

Welcoming a child into the world is an incredibly rewarding experience for any family. It is a beautiful shared experience that everyone participates in if you are fortunate enough to have a lovely family. Moreover, it is beautiful to think that everyone is excited for a child and not just the parents. This excitement is accurately portrayed in a beautiful pregnancy video that is doing rounds on social media. At first glance, the video appears to be a bunch of friends gathering in front of a Christmas tree to take a fun holiday photo. The photographer counts down from three to two but instead of pronouncing one, he unleashes a bombshell. "Tiah’s pregnant," he declares. Everyone is taken aback and the video zooms in to show everyone's joy and excitement. The video was posted on TikTok by the father Jordon Lee and he told TODAY that there is a beautiful story behind it.

The 29-year-old said, "It was something that I’ve had in my mind for a while. I thought it would be really funny if we slowed the video down and did all the reactions zoomed in this way. So, I’ve been dying to do it and when we got the chance and we edited it, it was actually perfect.” The video has gathered over 26 million views and 4.5 million likes on TikTok . Since they had been battling with infertility for the last two years, Tiah and Jordan felt extremely compelled to create a memorable pregnancy announcement. They tried in vitro fertilization after three unsuccessful rounds of intrauterine insemination.

They were advised that the embryo had just a 50% chance of implanting. The couple has been open about their infertility journey on social media, so their friends are well aware of the ups and downs. Tiah explained, "A lot of people who go through (infertility) are more isolated and lonely. So, for me, I thought it was important to share publicly to let people know if you’re going through this, you’re not alone." The couple said that it was difficult at times to share their reproductive journey because they experienced so many obstacles.

The 26-year-old added, "When we went through our IUI treatment, we went through three of them, and they didn’t work. It was hard sharing it, being vulnerable." So, because the couple struggled to conceive, the ecstatic emotions from their friends were all the more heartfelt, making the couple's joy all the more special. They shared that they haven't stopped watching this joyous video and everyone's reaction is absolutely heartwarming. Their families were equally excited to hear that their first grandchild was on the way. The due date for Tiah is May 25.

Jordan said, "They were so genuinely happy. We both surprised them at their front doors with a baby car seat from Goodwill and a little sign on it that says, 'Baby Lee coming in May' and knocked on the door and ran away. It was such pure joy and pure happiness." He said of the video, "That is just the reaction to a lot of prayers answered. Two months before that we were praying with our friends. All of the people in that room were just surrounding us in prayers for our future and our future kids."