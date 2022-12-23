Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey claps back at ‘ridiculous’ claims from ‘All I Want for Christmas’ co-writer
All she wants for Christmas is for certain people to stop being ‘ridiculous.’ Mariah Carey is pouring leftover eggnog all over her former collaborator’s claims that she tells an “alternate story” of how “All I Want for Christmas” came to be. Carey’s former co-producer and co-writer Walter Afanasieff controversially told the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild” podcast recently that stories of the singer writing the hit Christmas song on her Casio keyboard as a child were nothing more than tall tales. Now, Carey, 52, hopes to set the record straight. “Mariah has never claimed to write ‘All I Want for Christmas’...
Taylor Swift Wins People's Choice Awards
Taylor Swift received three People's Choice Awards Tuesday evening in Santa Monica, while Elizabeth Olsen won for top female movie star and Chris Hemsworth for top male movie star.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton settle in for a country Christmas at his ranch in rural Oklahoma
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are set to enjoy a Christmas in the country. The couple have traveled to the Sangria singer's ranch in his native Oklahoma.
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Mariah Carey Shunned By Broadway Bigwigs Who Believe 'She Knows Nothing About Theater'
The show must go on! Mariah Carey became co-producer of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot because of her love for Marilyn Monroe — but even Marilyn couldn't have gotten the diva to attend opening night. The 52-year-old star's absence left theater bigwigs unimpressed, with sources claiming they don't believe Mariah belongs on Broadway, RadarOnline.com has learned. "People were scratching their heads over Mariah being a Broadway producer. She knows nothing about theater and has never been very interested in Broadway," the insider dished.The source added that many think the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer...
Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Mariah Carey Says “Creative Geniuses” Monroe and Moroccan Inherited Her Musical Talents
Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Bonding With Meghan Markle. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe— whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon—seem to have the same musical bone as her.
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez
The 29-year-old singer is the queen of Instagram photo dumps, and this time around, her post featured a rare snap with her 27-year-old husband Dalton Gomez. The first image in the carousel of photos included a selfie with, Gomez, as the two looked infatuated with each other. The singer's dimples shined through as she closed her eyes and smiled towards the camera. Gomez looked smitten as ever next to his wife.
Watch Sandra Oh and Duran Duran Perform "Rio" Together on Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Sandra Oh is living out her rock star fantasy. The Killing Eve star jumps in the backseat—while Duran Duran guitarist Nick Taylor takes the wheel and lead vocalist Simon Le Bon rides shotgun—for a musical ride in this exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. "This...
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Breaks Another Record As She Duets With Her Daughter
Sitting on the Billboard Hot 100 for the tenth week in a row, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ proves itself to be one of the most popular holiday songs of all time. Mariah is the third artist and the first female artist to have three songs stay at the top for ten weeks or more. Boy II Men and Drake are also included in this list.
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Christmas Classic Band Aid 2022 Rework Tops UK Christmas Chart, Beats Wham, Mariah Carey
Back in 1984, Band Aid, which consisted of some of UK's biggest artists and musicians, came together to record one of the most successful and popular Christmas singles, "Do They Know It's Christmas?" The song, written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, was done to raise funds for Ethiopia, which...
Morrissey says Miley Cyrus wants off a track they've recorded
Morrissey isn't spreading holiday cheer.
Miley Cyrus shares full lineup for her New Year’s Eve Party
Miley Cyrus is hosting her second New Year’s Eve Party, revealing the musical artists that are along for the ride. This year, Cyrus will be joined by her godmother Dolly Parton, who’ll be her co-host. NBC revealed the line up of artists for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,”...
Sick ‘dead celebrity’ trend kills off Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, more
TikTok is “killing” celebrities — and the results are chaos. The platform’s latest twisted trend depicts people reacting to fake celebrity death announcements, “Candid Camera” style. In each of these morbid videos, the person filming the prank breaks the fake “news” to friends and family members. They pretend they’re reading the information online, and then film the ensuing reactions of outrage, shock and sadness. In one video, the voice behind the camera proclaims, “Oh my God. Cher dead at 81,” while a group of people at a party wail, “Nooo!” In another video, a young prankster tells her mom: “Jon Bon Jovi dead...
Mariah Carey sings with daughter on ‘Merry Christmas to All’ special (video)
Fans were enthralled by legendary singer Mariah Carey and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe harmonizing on the iconic holiday single “Away in a Manger” during Carey’s “Merry Christmas to All” tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Carey, who shares Monroe with multi-hyphenate entertainer and...
