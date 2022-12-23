ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mariah Carey claps back at ‘ridiculous’ claims from ‘All I Want for Christmas’ co-writer

All she wants for Christmas is for certain people to stop being ‘ridiculous.’ Mariah Carey is pouring leftover eggnog all over her former collaborator’s claims that she tells an “alternate story” of how “All I Want for Christmas” came to be. Carey’s former co-producer and co-writer Walter Afanasieff controversially told the “Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild” podcast recently that stories of the singer writing the hit Christmas song on her Casio keyboard as a child were nothing more than tall tales. Now, Carey, 52, hopes to set the record straight. “Mariah has never claimed to write ‘All I Want for Christmas’...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
RadarOnline

Mariah Carey Shunned By Broadway Bigwigs Who Believe 'She Knows Nothing About Theater'

The show must go on! Mariah Carey became co-producer of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot because of her love for Marilyn Monroe — but even Marilyn couldn't have gotten the diva to attend opening night. The 52-year-old star's absence left theater bigwigs unimpressed, with sources claiming they don't believe Mariah belongs on Broadway, RadarOnline.com has learned. "People were scratching their heads over Mariah being a Broadway producer. She knows nothing about theater and has never been very interested in Broadway," the insider dished.The source added that many think the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer...
Vogue Magazine

Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
ETOnline.com

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Parade

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez

The 29-year-old singer is the queen of Instagram photo dumps, and this time around, her post featured a rare snap with her 27-year-old husband Dalton Gomez. The first image in the carousel of photos included a selfie with, Gomez, as the two looked infatuated with each other. The singer's dimples shined through as she closed her eyes and smiled towards the camera. Gomez looked smitten as ever next to his wife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC

Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Miley Cyrus shares full lineup for her New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus is hosting her second New Year’s Eve Party, revealing the musical artists that are along for the ride. This year, Cyrus will be joined by her godmother Dolly Parton, who’ll be her co-host. NBC revealed the line up of artists for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,”...
New York Post

Sick ‘dead celebrity’ trend kills off Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, more

TikTok is “killing” celebrities — and the results are chaos.  The platform’s latest twisted trend depicts people reacting to fake celebrity death announcements, “Candid Camera” style. In each of these morbid videos, the person filming the prank breaks the fake “news” to friends and family members. They pretend they’re reading the information online, and then film the ensuing reactions of outrage, shock and sadness.  In one video, the voice behind the camera proclaims, “Oh my God. Cher dead at 81,” while a group of people at a party wail, “Nooo!”  In another video, a young prankster tells her mom: “Jon Bon Jovi dead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy