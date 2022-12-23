ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accokeek, MD

WUSA9

3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager

LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

1 Hurt in I-95 Crash in Virginia; Two Lanes Closed

One person was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 95 on the Prince William/Stafford county line in Virginia on Monday. The Prince William County fire department and Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the Russell Road exit in Quantico. A truck...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Greenbelt shooting

GREENBELT, Md. — The Greenbelt Police Department has opened an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day. On December 25 around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots. At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police

Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Search for suspects after double shooting near AC Hotel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for suspects after a shooting near the AC Hotel on K Street NW that left two men injured in the early hours of Monday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were first called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. They found the two victims, who had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

