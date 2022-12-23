Read full article on original website
Related
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Man dead in Arlington after crash caused by apparent medical emergency
An 84-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash that is believed to have been caused by him suffering a medical emergency while behind the wheel.
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said. The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. D.C. Fire and...
Wbaltv.com
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager
LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
NBC Washington
1 Hurt in I-95 Crash in Virginia; Two Lanes Closed
One person was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 95 on the Prince William/Stafford county line in Virginia on Monday. The Prince William County fire department and Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the Russell Road exit in Quantico. A truck...
mymcmedia.org
Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring
Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
WJLA
Two 19-year-olds arrested after armed carjacking in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested last week after an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, authorities said. On Dec. 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
1 unaccounted for after Fairfax County fire destroys home
MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was unaccounted for another was injured after a house fire in Fairfax County on the day after Christmas. Fire and Rescue were called to the 3500 block of Goodview Court in Mantua on Monday evening. Officials said that the home was a total loss. The person who […]
Driver dead, passengers hurt after car crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday after a car overturned, crossed an intersection, and hit a pole. The wreck took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Brand Road and Sligo Avenue and began when the car crossed the median […]
Police ID Pilot Who Crash Landed Into Maryland Creek On Monday Morning
A 71-year-old Frederick County man is being treated for injuries he sustained when his single-engine plane crashed landed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police say.Frederick resident Steve Couchman was hospitalized at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 26, after his Piper Chero…
5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
fox5dc.com
Plane crashes into icy creek in Anne Arundel County; kayakers assist in rescue
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A small plane has crashed into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel County, officials say. The pilot and sole occupant has been identified as Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick, Maryland. He was transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Greenbelt shooting
GREENBELT, Md. — The Greenbelt Police Department has opened an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day. On December 25 around 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots. At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.
WJLA
Driver dead after car crashes into utility pole on Indian Head Highway in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Md. early Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, according to Prince George's County Police Department. The driver was going southbound on...
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police
Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
Search for suspects after double shooting near AC Hotel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for suspects after a shooting near the AC Hotel on K Street NW that left two men injured in the early hours of Monday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were first called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. They found the two victims, who had […]
Police: 51-year-old shot and killed on Monday in Northwest Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday afternoon that left a 51-year-old man dead in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue.
Teenager shot, injured in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in Greenbelt on Christmas afternoon, police said. Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace around 1:17 p.m. for the report of gunshots. They did not say whether they found anyone at the scene, but they […]
