cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight
As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing $2.1 million to fund a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people. The new funding is part of the governor’s budget plan for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and […] The post Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
easternshorepost.com
Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award
Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
Augusta Free Press
$1 million in forest sustainability funding awarded to 68 localities in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Forestry has announced the awardees for the 2022 Forest Sustainability Fund. One million dollars will be distributed proportionately to 68 Virginia localities to partially offset the reduced real estate tax revenue that results from forestland use taxation. The localities will be able to use these funds for public education, outdoor recreation or forest conservation.
When Virginia Food Stamps Are Scheduled for January 2023
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS), with automatic...
Dominion Energy encourages customers to reduce usage, protect Central Virginia electric grid
Abnormally cold temperatures in recent days have caused a high energy demand across the Commonwealth. Now, energy companies like Dominion Energy are warning that the increased usage can harm the electric grid and pose dangers such as blackouts.
Augusta Free Press
2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond
The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
wfxrtv.com
Grocery Tax Cut Match
Virginians will see a 1.5% reduction in the grocery tax on January 1, 2023. That will mean a yearly savings of $212. Virginians will see a 1.5% reduction in the grocery tax on January 1, 2023. That will mean a yearly savings of $212. AEP says weekend-long outages result of...
royalexaminer.com
What you need to know about buying a repossessed home
If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know. Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
wvtf.org
Should Virginia localities be able to require a license to own pets?
The Virginia General Assembly is about to go to the dogs. Local governments across Virginia have the authority to require a license to own a dog or a cat. And, of course, there's a fine local governments can levy for failing to have all the necessary paperwork. Republican Delegate Tim...
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
shoredailynews.com
10,588 felons remained on voter rolls in Va after committing new crimes
According to a story in the Virginia Mercury newspaper posted on VPAP.org, another data glitch in Virginia’s election system caused 10,558 felons to remain on the voter rolls after they committed new crimes that should’ve made them ineligible to vote, state officials announced Friday. The Virginia Department of...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. “Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. Del. Hudson...
Dominion urges customers to reduce usage to 'protect' the electric system
Dominion Energy urged customers to reduce power usage this weekend as a large portion of the country deals with sub-freezing temperatures.
NBC 29 News
U.S. relies on Virginia as 7th leading contributor of Christmas Tree growth and sales
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lot of country’s festive greenery comes from right here in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the Virginia is home to one of the biggest Christmas tree suppliers. “Virginia actually does well with Christmas tree sales. We are the...
Augusta Free Press
Money in the water: Virginia seafood industry worth billions, supports thousands of jobs
The Virginia seafood industry generated $1.1 billion in business in Virginia in 2019, according to a new economic impact analysis conducted by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center of Virginia Tech. The study found that the seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in...
WAVY News 10
Virginia health officials urge residents to report at-home COVID tests
Virginia health officials urge residents to report …. Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia …. WAVY's Cortez Grayson reports. Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide; husband …. Hampton police are searching for Lamont Lee Lewis, after his wife Tivona Fogg was shot and killed on Christmas morning. Read...
WHSV
New laws and regulations going in effect on New Year’s Day
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The countdown is on to the new year. A new year always brings changes and there are some major laws and regulations going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. New laws normally mean more rules rule to follow, but there are some major changes coming into...
wfirnews.com
Map of outages also shows warming shelters
See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
List of resources: Help for victims of Domestic Violence in Virginia
News 3 has compiled a list of resources to information for those that may need help from Domestic Violence in Virginia
