WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
Thousands of Mainers remain in the dark following massive weekend storm
MAINE, USA — Thousands of Mainers are still in the dark Monday, three days after a powerful rain and windstorm blanketed the state. "It was really hurricane-level damage in terms of the devastation we saw on the system," Versant Power President John Flynn said. As of Monday afternoon, more...
WMUR.com
Some Granite Staters still without power after three days
MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
WMTW
Four days after holiday storm, some Mainers still don't have power
SEBAGO, Maine — It was a storm unlike anything many of us have seen in the last few years. Heavy rains battered Maine this holiday weekend as the powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. Roads had to be closed due to...
How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?
Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 6:30 am.
whdh.com
Clipper expected to bring flurries and snow showers
A clipper system is expected to move through northern New England, bringing some snow showers and flurries to parts of the region. Snow showers begin falling late Tuesday night across the northern half of the mountains, with some lighter snow showers and flurries for the southern half. Flurries may even reach a few locations in southern New Hampshire, but most of southern New England will remain dry.
coast931.com
Powerful storm slams Maine creating power outages and flooding
Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday as Rain and wind impacted Maine creating power outages and flooding. Over 180,000 power outages have been reported across the state. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make major repairs. Central...
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
Power Restoration Continues on Christmas Day in NH, Maine
Utility crews braved the wind and cold and restored power across northern New England on Saturday and estimate most would be restored on Christmas Day. The winds died down on Saturday but temperatures remained in the teens creating brutal work conditions as crews continued their restoration work. As of 7:40...
Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine
Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power through Christmas Eve
DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
WMUR.com
Powerful storm to pull away from New Hampshire; temperatures plummeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A powerful storm pounded New Hampshire on Friday with some early snowfall, lots of heavy rain, incredibly powerful wind gusts and caused some flooding at rivers and the coastline. When a sharp front moved through Friday evening, it sparked a severe thunderstorm warning for most of...
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
wabi.tv
For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
manchesterinklink.com
Some 80,000 still without power in New Hampshire after winter storm wallops New England
CONCORD, NH – As of 7 a.m. Saturday, almost 80,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power due to downed trees and wires as crews continue working to restore service. The Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) urges residents and visitors to use caution...
