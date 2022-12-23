ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMUR.com

Some Granite Staters still without power after three days

MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q106.5

How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?

Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

Clipper expected to bring flurries and snow showers

A clipper system is expected to move through northern New England, bringing some snow showers and flurries to parts of the region. Snow showers begin falling late Tuesday night across the northern half of the mountains, with some lighter snow showers and flurries for the southern half. Flurries may even reach a few locations in southern New Hampshire, but most of southern New England will remain dry.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
coast931.com

Powerful storm slams Maine creating power outages and flooding

Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday as Rain and wind impacted Maine creating power outages and flooding. Over 180,000 power outages have been reported across the state. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make major repairs. Central...
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts

Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Power Restoration Continues on Christmas Day in NH, Maine

Utility crews braved the wind and cold and restored power across northern New England on Saturday and estimate most would be restored on Christmas Day. The winds died down on Saturday but temperatures remained in the teens creating brutal work conditions as crews continued their restoration work. As of 7:40...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine

Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Thousands remain without power through Christmas Eve

DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
MAINE STATE
