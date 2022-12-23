ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, TX

US105

These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why

These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
TYLER, TX
luxury-houses.net

This Ultimate Ranch Style Retreat In Larue Texas Offering Harmony With Wonderful Natures And Exquisite Appliances Hits The Market For $2.3 Million

9361 Safari Bluff, Larue, Texas stretches on 16.51 acres enhancing the harmony with majestic nature as well as equipping the exquisite and classic interior for any owner. This Home in Larue offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3879 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9361 Safari Bluff, please contact Jeri Canatella (Phone: 903 675 0044) at The Realty Crew, LLC for full support and perfect service.
LARUE, TX
CBS19

Walmart in Longview now has power

LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Texas-sized traffic in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — You’ve either been on it, driven by it, or been stuck in traffic on it. Yup, we're talking about Broadway Avenue in Tyler. "...and what’s going on there…all the retail, commercial establishments, grocery stores, your Walmart’s your targets, your home improvement stores,"
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler tax office manager gives tips for upcoming filing deadline

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although the deadline to file taxes is in April, it doesn’t hurt to follow helpful tips that will make the filing process easier. “The IRS is going through tax returns like a fine tooth comb this year,” said Kenesha Minnick, manager for Liberty Tax & Loans in Tyler. “Last year they kind of brushed stuff away, this year they are on top of it.”
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors

The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire

TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

House fires across east Texas

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

City of Longview announces holiday schedule

LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
LONGVIEW, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Church van used in jail escape found in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi reports an allegedly stolen church van used in a prison escape was found in Wood County Monday. According to the sheriff’s office post a witness reported seeing a man pushing the van into a body of water near Alba.
WOOD COUNTY, TX

