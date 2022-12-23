Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCanton, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why
These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
luxury-houses.net
This Ultimate Ranch Style Retreat In Larue Texas Offering Harmony With Wonderful Natures And Exquisite Appliances Hits The Market For $2.3 Million
9361 Safari Bluff, Larue, Texas stretches on 16.51 acres enhancing the harmony with majestic nature as well as equipping the exquisite and classic interior for any owner. This Home in Larue offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3879 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9361 Safari Bluff, please contact Jeri Canatella (Phone: 903 675 0044) at The Realty Crew, LLC for full support and perfect service.
These universities are ranked the safest in the Texas
Campus safety has been an important issue for school districts in Texas, and it can also be a concern for university families and students.
Walmart in Longview now has power
LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
Texas-sized traffic in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — You’ve either been on it, driven by it, or been stuck in traffic on it. Yup, we're talking about Broadway Avenue in Tyler. "...and what’s going on there…all the retail, commercial establishments, grocery stores, your Walmart’s your targets, your home improvement stores,"
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
KLTV
Tyler tax office manager gives tips for upcoming filing deadline
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although the deadline to file taxes is in April, it doesn’t hurt to follow helpful tips that will make the filing process easier. “The IRS is going through tax returns like a fine tooth comb this year,” said Kenesha Minnick, manager for Liberty Tax & Loans in Tyler. “Last year they kind of brushed stuff away, this year they are on top of it.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A newly engaged couple is one of four families displaced in a house fire in Texas. Firefighters responded to an active fire reported in an attic of a home in Tyler on Friday. Robert Kemper and his girlfriend Kailey Tilton were two of the people who...
inforney.com
Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors
The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire
TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
‘Eaten up with parasites’: SPCA of East Texas rescues three puppies, needs donations
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has rescued three puppies that they found while responding to a cruelty call on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to SPCA, the puppies were not safe because they were seen near the road. They said that the three pups are “eaten up with parasites” and are now […]
KLTV
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s just one of the careers that goes on 365 days a year, that’s animal caretaking. While many people were at home celebrating Christmas today, a few staff members and a volunteer with the SPCA of East Texas were spending time with their dogs.
1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a mobile home fire on Thursday, according to authorities. At approximately 6:55 p.m. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 crews from Bullard and Flint-Gresham Fire Departments responded to assist Cherokee County crews on a structure fire located on CR 3523. Upon arrival crews found a […]
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
ktbb.com
City of Longview announces holiday schedule
LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.
Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe
LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
Terrell mother warns public about 'Amazon' phishing scam after she was victimized
TERRELL, Texas — As we are in full holiday swing, many of us are using Amazon and other shopping sites. A local mother is warning people about a phishing scam, where she is now out thousands of dollars. It’s a scam that’s happening around the country. "I...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
KLTV
Church van used in jail escape found in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi reports an allegedly stolen church van used in a prison escape was found in Wood County Monday. According to the sheriff’s office post a witness reported seeing a man pushing the van into a body of water near Alba.
