Old Saybrook, CT

NBC Connecticut

Victim of Derby Hit-and-Run Has Died: Police

The man who was hit while crossing Division Street in Derby nearly two weeks ago has died, according to police. Police identified the victim Monday as 61-year-old John Jepson. Jepson was crossing Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. December 15 when he was hit by a car that took off.
DERBY, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
DoingItLocal

Stabbing On I-95 Rest Area In Fairfield

2022-12-26 @ 10:35pm–#Fairfield CT– A man and woman parked at the northbound rest stop and Fairfield. They went into the convenience store where according to witnesses were arguing very loudly. They were asked to leave the store when the woman allegedly stabbed the man a number of times. State police were first on the scene and the witnesses said state police applied a tourniquet to the leg and arm to stop the bleeding and possibly saved the man’s life.
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School

A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
zip06.com

State Police Vehicle Involved in Clinton Traffic Accident

On Dec. 25 at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street in Clinton. The accident involved two vehicles, one of which was a Connecticut State Police vehicle. The other involved vehicle contained two occupants, both of whom were transported to the hospital with injuries. The State Trooper involved in the accident was also transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
CLINTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Haven man who exchanged gunfire with police in 2019 pleads guilty

NEW HAVEN — A city man has pleaded guilty after prosecutors say he exchanged gunfire with a detective who was trying to arrest him in 2019. Marcus Rivera also pleaded guilty in the December 2018 shooting of a woman in the Fair Haven section of New Haven, the state Division of Criminal Justice said Friday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, […]
CLINTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection to 2021 Death

A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after hitting a person and throwing him to the curb in Sept. 2021. The State's Attorney's Office said Charles Artis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and evading responsibility charges on Dec. 15 in connection to the death of 49-year-old Michael Santiago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Man Faces Charges for Double Murder in 2021

Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing two people on Winthrop Avenue in Jan. 2021. Authorities said the shooting happened at an apartment in the area of 280 Winthrop Ave. Two people, Alfreda Youmans and Jeffrey Dotson, died in the shooting. The Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident....
NEW HAVEN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking

WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven

A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

CSP Trooper, another injured in car crash

CSP Trooper, another injured in car crash
CLINTON, CT

