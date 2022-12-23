Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Victim of Derby Hit-and-Run Has Died: Police
The man who was hit while crossing Division Street in Derby nearly two weeks ago has died, according to police. Police identified the victim Monday as 61-year-old John Jepson. Jepson was crossing Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. December 15 when he was hit by a car that took off.
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
DoingItLocal
Stabbing On I-95 Rest Area In Fairfield
2022-12-26 @ 10:35pm–#Fairfield CT– A man and woman parked at the northbound rest stop and Fairfield. They went into the convenience store where according to witnesses were arguing very loudly. They were asked to leave the store when the woman allegedly stabbed the man a number of times. State police were first on the scene and the witnesses said state police applied a tourniquet to the leg and arm to stop the bleeding and possibly saved the man’s life.
News 12
Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School
A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
zip06.com
State Police Vehicle Involved in Clinton Traffic Accident
On Dec. 25 at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street in Clinton. The accident involved two vehicles, one of which was a Connecticut State Police vehicle. The other involved vehicle contained two occupants, both of whom were transported to the hospital with injuries. The State Trooper involved in the accident was also transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven man who exchanged gunfire with police in 2019 pleads guilty
NEW HAVEN — A city man has pleaded guilty after prosecutors say he exchanged gunfire with a detective who was trying to arrest him in 2019. Marcus Rivera also pleaded guilty in the December 2018 shooting of a woman in the Fair Haven section of New Haven, the state Division of Criminal Justice said Friday.
3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, […]
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection to 2021 Death
A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after hitting a person and throwing him to the curb in Sept. 2021. The State's Attorney's Office said Charles Artis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and evading responsibility charges on Dec. 15 in connection to the death of 49-year-old Michael Santiago.
Firefighter found dead outside house fire in North Haven, CT
A long-time firefighter was found dead outside a multi-family home fire with critical injuries in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Police: State trooper involved in motor vehicle accident in Clinton, injuries reported
CLINTON, CT. (WFSB) - State police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street. This incident occurred on Sunday Dec. 25 at approximately 5:55 p.m. A state trooper that was on-duty in the area was involved in the crash along with an...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Man Faces Charges for Double Murder in 2021
Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing two people on Winthrop Avenue in Jan. 2021. Authorities said the shooting happened at an apartment in the area of 280 Winthrop Ave. Two people, Alfreda Youmans and Jeffrey Dotson, died in the shooting. The Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident....
Cranston man arrested on drug, gun charges
Police arrested a Cranston man after detectives discovered various narcotics inside his home.
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
Driver missing in Old Saybrook crash
Since a car crashed into a stand of trees in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, police have not been able to find the driver, who is believed to be 64-year-old Robert Lagno.
Norwalk police arrest 2 people after narcotics investigation, including 7-time felon
Sylvester Edward was arrested following a four-month narcotics investigation, along with Hilary Guillen.
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
Eyewitness News
Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking
WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven
A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
Plainfield police search for men allegedly using counterfeit bills at CVS
PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield police are searching for two men suspected of using counterfeit money at a Plainfield CVS on Thursday evening. Police said at approximately 4:00 p.m., Plainfield police responded to a CVS on the report of two black males using counterfeit money to purchase VISA gift cards.
CSP Trooper, another injured in car crash
---- Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com. HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS. Download...
Comments / 0