mocoshow.com
MCFRS Stations Respond to Hundreds of Burst Pipe Calls in Last Few Days
The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have both warned residents of broken water pipes due to cold temperatures. According to both, over the course of the last few days, stations across the county have responded to hundreds of calls for broken water pipes (mostly domestic and a few commercial).
Freezing temperatures impact Metro's online trip planner
WASHINGTON — Metro says customers using the agency's online trip planner may be experiencing inaccurate results this Christmas due to multiple days of extremely cold weather. On December 24, Metro leaders were alerted that pipes in a data center building burst, threatening to damage network equipment that remains housed...
Inside Nova
IN PHOTOS: 'Winter Wonderland Train Show' at ARTfactory
Admirers of all ages recently took in the seasonal sights of The National Capital Trackers’ “Winter Wonderland Train Show” at ARTfactory in Old Town Manassas. The nonprofit National Capital Trackers is a club of train enthusiasts who run trains on train show layouts at venues across the Washington, D.C., region.
WUSA
Prince George's Co. family spreads holiday cheer with grand light display
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at one home in Prince George's County. The Eaton family has once again gone all out on decorating their home for the holidays. James and Sarah Eaton say the tradition of filling their front yard...
mocoshow.com
WSSC Water Reports 48 Leaks and Breaks on Christmas Eve
WSSC Water has reported that there have been 48 breaks and leaks in Montgomery and Prince George’s County on Christmas Eve as of 8:40pm. Crews are “moving from one job to the next as quickly as possible” and additional contractors are also out repairing breaks, according to WSSC.
WJLA
Dangerously cold Christmas for the DMV | Tips for staying warm & where to go if you can't
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the coldest starts to a Christmas Eve in decades is underway across the DMV. Temperatures Saturday morning were close to record territory at Reagan National Airport. Multiple sites around the D.C. metro area reported single-digit temperatures before sunrise. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency...
mocoshow.com
Collision With Rollover Blocks Some Lanes on Colesville Rd Monday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on Colesville Rd at Fenton Street in Silver Spring at approximately 8:30am on Monday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one of the vehicles rolled over, trapping an occupant inside...
TODAY.com
Power station attacks on Christmas leave 17,000 without power
At least 17,000 people in Washington have their power back on after four power substations were burglarized and damaged on Christmas. Police have no suspects.Dec. 26, 2022.
Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
WTOP
Beer truck hops over Jersey wall on 14th Street Bridge
A box truck from beer and wine distributor, Hop and Wine, hopped a Jersey wall on the outbound 14th Street Bridge in D.C. just before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash comes on a day that is heavily traveled as people make their way in and out of town for the Christmas holiday.
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
mocoshow.com
Hulu Skewers Announces Soft Opening in Rockville
Back in March, we let you know that Hulu Skewer House would be moving in to 1488-B Rockville Pike, the former location of Mi Rancho and On The Border before that, next to Yekta. The restaurant has just announced that it will hold its soft opening on Saturday, December 31. The restaurant asks that you send a direct message via Instagram to get invited to the soft opening (see post below).
Alert Day: Artic fronts, bitterly cold conditions for Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- It is Christmas Eve, and Mother Nature has given Maryland a bit of a present. Yes, it is still very cold outside. But temperatures are not quite as harsh as they have been over the past 24 hours.This kind of cold means business. And given that Christmas Eve tends to be a big night of socializing, everyone should dress for the weather first and foremost. That will be the fashion statement for the night.It will be very cold tomorrow morning, too, but not the extreme wind-chill cold of this past daybreak when it was around -9° in the...
mocoshow.com
Rockville‘s Lunar New Year Celebration to Take Place on January 28
The City of Rockville celebrates Lunar New Year by offering a free event that celebrates Rockville’s Asian cultures with performances, to-go activities and snacks. Organized in partnership with Rockville’s Asian Pacific American Task Force, the Lunar New Year celebration is a source of pride for the city’s Asian community and an educational opportunity for neighbors to learn about Asian culture.
WJLA
DC DHS offering warming shelters, other resources for dangerously cold weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Department of Human Services will be operating warming shelters over the weekend, as temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous - and even deadly - levels for the Christmas weekend. City leaders are urging anyone stuck out in the cold to go to these...
rockvillenights.com
Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area
It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Issues ‘Cold Emergency Alert’
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will issue a Cold Emergency Alert starting at noon TODAY, Friday, December 23 lasting through Saturday, December 24. Extremely cold weather is expected to drop temperatures into the teens and single digits. Wind chill lows during this time are expected to drop below zero and could fall to -15 degrees Fahrenheit.
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
ggwash.org
Best of 2022: When many malls are struggling, Greenbelt’s Beltway Plaza seems to be thriving. Why?
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on July 1. Beltway Plaza, a 1963 indoor-outdoor hybrid mall in Greenbelt, Maryland, has interested me ever since I checked out its Giant supermarket my first night after moving down from New Jersey for grad school at University Maryland College Park.
