Pitt Reviewing Cadaver Management
(Pittsburgh, PA) The University of Pittsburgh announced they will will review how they manage donated cadavers following the recent abuse of corpse charges against two students. The two students charged are currently awaiting a hearing in January in regards to the alleged mistreatment of cadavers.
Christmas Fire Destroys Town Market
(West Sunbury, PA) A local town market in Butler County is no longer standing after a fire took place on Christmas. West Sunbury based Thompsons Market was destroyed along with the homes of 4 people living upstairs. It was reported that the fire took several hours to get under control. One man was transported to the hospital, while all others were unharmed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Daugherty Township Head-On Accident
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published December 27, 2022 9:03 A.M. (New Brighton, PA) New Brighton Police were called to a head-on accident at 2078 Mercer Road Monday afternoon at 4:55 p.m, according to 9-1-1. No injuries were reported when the vehicle struck a telephone pole. No information has been released by New Brighton Police this morning.
BEAVER VALLEY CHORAL SOCIETY ANNOUNCE JANUARY REHEARSALS
(Beaver County, PA) It’s not too late to join the Beaver Valley Choral Society as they rehearse forthe 2023 Lenten concert, “God So Loved the World,” that will be presented. on the weekends of March 25-26, and April 1-2. Venues and times will be. announced soon. The...
Beaver Falls Fire Department Delivers Gifts on Christmas
(Beaver Falls, PA) The Beaver Falls Fire Department was out and about on Christmas delivering gifts to families. The fire department released a statement on their Facebook page stating that the gifts were purchased by their own members and delivered to make someone else’s Christmas memorable for years to come. Later on, members attended an annual Christmas dinner at the Beaver Falls Senior High School to provide additional support to volunteers.
Christian Assembly Feeds Beaver Falls for Christmas
(Beaver Falls, PA) Christian Assembly Reaching Everyone’s Ministry had their annual Christmas Day dinner and outreach event at the Beaver Falls Senior High School. This years dinner marks the 29th year in a row for the event. On a budget of $500 and support from the community, the event is able to feed on average up to 1,500 people. Clothing and other items were also given away and kids were able to take pictures with Santa.
Dirtbikes Stolen in Darlington
(Darlington, PA) State Police in Beaver say they were called to Oakdale Road in Darlington on December 19th for a burglary at a residence. They say thieves removed two dirtbikes from a shed behind a house. Police are continuing to investigate.
