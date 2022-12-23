(West Sunbury, PA) A local town market in Butler County is no longer standing after a fire took place on Christmas. West Sunbury based Thompsons Market was destroyed along with the homes of 4 people living upstairs. It was reported that the fire took several hours to get under control. One man was transported to the hospital, while all others were unharmed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO