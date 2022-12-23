ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

The Shenandoah Sentinel

Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
NEW CASTLE, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Westmoreland County man causes head-on crash while drunk

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Westmoreland County man caused a head-on crash while driving drunk over the weekend.State police say 32-year-old Richard Wilden was drunk when he crossed the center line near the intersections of Orr Road and Route 66 in Oklahoma Borough on Saturday, crashing into a car being driven by an off-duty police officer. Once cut from the car, Wilden allegedly told police, "I know I screwed up" and "I'm on parole, I ain't talking to you, you can deal with my parents,"However, investigators said after being placed in a patrol unit, a still handcuffed Wilden got to the driver's seat and tried to engage the gear shift with his chin while hitting the gas. He was then pulled from the car, officials said. After being taken to state police headquarters, Wilden allegedly spit on troopers, urinated himself on purpose and threw a garbage can at troopers.Wilden is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $25,000 bond. He's facing multiple felonies as well as traffic violations.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Daugherty Township Head-On Accident

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published December 27, 2022 9:03 A.M. (New Brighton, PA) New Brighton Police were called to a head-on accident at 2078 Mercer Road Monday afternoon at 4:55 p.m, according to 9-1-1. No injuries were reported when the vehicle struck a telephone pole. No information has been released by New Brighton Police this morning.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
wtae.com

Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 women injured in rollover crash

A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews responded to a house in McKeesport for reports of a fire Monday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 400 block of 32nd Street at 7:47 p.m. There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze. Download...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

One dead in house fire in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Butler County business burns to the ground on Christmas Day

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Christmas Day in Butler County. The blaze at Thompson's Country Market in West Sunbury began around 10 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person who lives next to the store...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Dirtbikes Stolen in Darlington

(Darlington, PA) State Police in Beaver say they were called to Oakdale Road in Darlington on December 19th for a burglary at a residence. They say thieves removed two dirtbikes from a shed behind a house. Police are continuing to investigate.
DARLINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire

The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

