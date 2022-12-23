Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle
NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
wtae.com
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
Police: Westmoreland County man causes head-on crash while drunk
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Westmoreland County man caused a head-on crash while driving drunk over the weekend.State police say 32-year-old Richard Wilden was drunk when he crossed the center line near the intersections of Orr Road and Route 66 in Oklahoma Borough on Saturday, crashing into a car being driven by an off-duty police officer. Once cut from the car, Wilden allegedly told police, "I know I screwed up" and "I'm on parole, I ain't talking to you, you can deal with my parents,"However, investigators said after being placed in a patrol unit, a still handcuffed Wilden got to the driver's seat and tried to engage the gear shift with his chin while hitting the gas. He was then pulled from the car, officials said. After being taken to state police headquarters, Wilden allegedly spit on troopers, urinated himself on purpose and threw a garbage can at troopers.Wilden is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $25,000 bond. He's facing multiple felonies as well as traffic violations.
beavercountyradio.com
Daugherty Township Head-On Accident
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published December 27, 2022 9:03 A.M. (New Brighton, PA) New Brighton Police were called to a head-on accident at 2078 Mercer Road Monday afternoon at 4:55 p.m, according to 9-1-1. No injuries were reported when the vehicle struck a telephone pole. No information has been released by New Brighton Police this morning.
Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County
Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
wtae.com
Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of attempting to steal police cruiser after crash
A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police accused him of attempting to steal a cruiser while under the influence. According to a criminal complaint, state police were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma Borough on Dec. 18. Kiski Township and Washington Township officers reported to state...
wtae.com
2 women injured in rollover crash
A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
Crews battle house fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews responded to a house in McKeesport for reports of a fire Monday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 400 block of 32nd Street at 7:47 p.m. There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze. Download...
Vehicle crashes into fire truck during response to Allegheny County house fire, 1 hospitalized
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a fire truck while emergency crews battled a house fire in Allegheny County. Firefighters began responding to reports of a house fire on Hawkins Avenue in North Braddock at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A firefighter at the scene said a Salvation...
wtae.com
One dead in house fire in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
wtae.com
Butler County business burns to the ground on Christmas Day
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Christmas Day in Butler County. The blaze at Thompson's Country Market in West Sunbury began around 10 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person who lives next to the store...
Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
Fire rips through Washington County cryogenic plant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An investigation is underway in Washington County after residents woke up to an early-morning blaze.The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township.Officials told KDKA there was no structural damage, and no homes in the area were impacted.
beavercountyradio.com
Dirtbikes Stolen in Darlington
(Darlington, PA) State Police in Beaver say they were called to Oakdale Road in Darlington on December 19th for a burglary at a residence. They say thieves removed two dirtbikes from a shed behind a house. Police are continuing to investigate.
wtae.com
Fayette County coroner called to Christmas Eve house fire
The Fayette County coroner was called to a house fire Christmas Eve night. 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a home on Shaffers Corner Road in the Big Brownfield section of South Union Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is working to learn more about the...
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
Plant fire erupts in Washington County, PA
WASHINGTON, Pa. (WTRF) — A fire blazed Sunday at a plant in Washington County, according to our affiliate KDKA. The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township. Officials said there was no structural damage and no area homes were affected.
Family suing construction company, after woman trips in work zone, dies
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — This season is tough especially when you are forced to celebrate the holidays without the ones you love. “My mom was the glue to our family, really she was the one who kept everyone together. Over the holidays she was the one who initiated everything with the family,” said Craig Coester, whose mom died in Mt. Lebanon.
