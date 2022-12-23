ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami basketball game versus Vermont cancelled

The Miami basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night versus Vermont at the Watsco Center has been canceled due to weather-related issues. Miami is 12-1 this season and achieved its highest ranking since 2017 following a 66-64 win over Virginia last Tuesday. Vermont is 6-9 after an 84-72 loss to Toledo last Tuesday.
BURLINGTON, VT
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy