Shelby County, IN

wbiw.com

Lawrence County under yellow travel advisory

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Commissioners have placed the County under a yellow travel advisory. Yellow is the lowest level of the local travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Current Publishing

Current’s office closed for flooding

Current Publishing’s office, 30 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel, is closed until further notice in the wake of flooding from a pipe bursting. Copies of Current newspapers still will be in the rack by the front door for those wishing to obtain them. If you need assistance, please call...
CARMEL, IN
iheart.com

Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!

At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

WATCH: Car drives on frozen canal in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — In a video that’s now gone viral, you can see a car driving across the frozen, icy water of the canal in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD arrested the woman accused of being behind the wheel, 33-year-old Biankia Gleason. According to a police report, Gleason was arrested for drunk driving. Police responded to the scene […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Morgantown residents without running water

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Ethan Trent. Full Steam...
MORGANTOWN, IN
korncountry.com

Dangerous wind chills persist through Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service (NWS) has provided an update on the winter storm, which has large parts of the south-central region of the state under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Saturday. Find the latest update for your area here. The following is an update by...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area

Motorists should expect slippery conditions and reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday. Per the Dearborn County Board of Commissioners Dearborn County, IN will now upgrade and be placed under an “orange” travel watch. An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

