Southwest cancels most of its flights Tuesday, Wednesday at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — Flight cancellations, specifically with Southwest Airlines, continue to cause frustrations for travelers at airports across the country, including at Indianapolis International Airport, where Southwest Airlines had canceled a majority of its flights for Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, 39 flights had been canceled at IND,...
Tire tracks visible on frozen Indianapolis canal, woman accused of driving on canal arrested
IMPD arrested Larayne Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Sunday night. She's accused of driving her car on the icy canal.
Lawrence County under yellow travel advisory
LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Commissioners have placed the County under a yellow travel advisory. Yellow is the lowest level of the local travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Monday ahead of warming trend
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick clipper system will track through central Indiana today, but the snow will have to battle dry air close to the surface in order for accumulations to become widespread. While downtown Indianapolis has been snow-free, a steady snow is now covering paved surfaces along the Interstate...
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are […]
Current’s office closed for flooding
Current Publishing’s office, 30 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel, is closed until further notice in the wake of flooding from a pipe bursting. Copies of Current newspapers still will be in the rack by the front door for those wishing to obtain them. If you need assistance, please call...
WINTER WEATHER: Local closures due to incoming weather, Dec. 22-23; find local warming centers
Brown County is buckling down for an incoming winter storm, set to arrive tonight, Dec. 22 and carry through tomorrow, Dec. 23. In light of the forecast for this weekend, our office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. We’ll be working from home, available via email at [email protected] We’ll be open Thursday, Dec. 22, until 4 p.m.
Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!
At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
Greenwood community steps up for 2 families who lost everything hours before Christmas Eve
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Whenever fire destroys a home in Johnson County, a group of volunteers responds right away to make sure victims get needed essentials to make it through the first 72 hours. They're called the "Fire Angels." And those angels — with help from the Greenwood community —...
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
WATCH: Car drives on frozen canal in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — In a video that’s now gone viral, you can see a car driving across the frozen, icy water of the canal in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD arrested the woman accused of being behind the wheel, 33-year-old Biankia Gleason. According to a police report, Gleason was arrested for drunk driving. Police responded to the scene […]
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Ethan Trent. Full Steam...
Dangerous wind chills persist through Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service (NWS) has provided an update on the winter storm, which has large parts of the south-central region of the state under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Saturday. Find the latest update for your area here. The following is an update by...
Animal accord for Bloomington, Monroe County, Ellettsville, gets routine OK from city council
Even if Bloomington and Monroe county government officials have recently been fighting like cats and dogs about topics like the convention center expansion, they have for several years settled into a pattern of uncontroversial cooperation for the sheltering of homeless animals. At its last meeting of the year, on Dec....
Storm Warning for Decatur Co.; Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn under Storm Watch
— A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Decatur County from 4 pm Thursday until 1 pm Friday, while Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. In addition, a Wind Chill Watch will be in effect for Ripley, Franklin,...
Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Motorists should expect slippery conditions and reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday. Per the Dearborn County Board of Commissioners Dearborn County, IN will now upgrade and be placed under an “orange” travel watch. An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the...
