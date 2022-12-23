Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
Don’t Like it, Take a Hike! Are these ‘Rules’ of Upstate NY Accurate?
These are not my rules, and to be honest, I'm not sure who created them. But I saw this list trending online recently and it piqued my interest. Not only did someone take the time to list these 20 very specific things, but at least one person actually believes all of them to be true - that's amazing to me!
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop
Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
New York Is the Most Digitally Vulnerable State in the U.S.
These days, just about every aspect of human life is digitally connected. We spend almost every waking hour somehow connected to the Internet however, many forget to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe online – particularly New Yorkers. In 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center took...
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]
Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters. Aside from the Great Blizzard of ’88, the following storms are considered "historic" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. While the 1888 storm was not listed with the others on the NOAA webpage, it was definitely a deadly and dangerous storm that hit NY.
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
Two Places in New York Made the Top 20 for Best Christmas Cities
It's that festive time of the year and with so many destinations to travel pick, why not stay in New York State?. With a long list of places to choose from, WalletHub came up with a statistical ranking of 2022's Best Cities for Christmas. The group made their observations based off of a number of categories, including Traditions, Observance and Shopping.
Upstate NY’s Most Unique Attractions can be Seen While Driving
With all the talented artists in New York State, it's no surprise that there are a plethora of public art pieces conveniently placed for our viewing pleasure. There are sculpture parks scattered throughout Upstate NY, such as the Saratoga sculpture park, or Opus 40 in Saugerties. These destinations give viewers the opportunity to literally stop and smell the roses as they take a stroll through the park, taking in the beauty of each artwork. Art pieces come in many shapes and sizes, so it's understandable that they do so well in outdoor settings, especially the big eye catching pieces that can be seen as you drive by.
Christmas Traditions: Why You Need Candles in New York
There is a great place to go on the internet that can basically answer all your questions about Christmas and its traditions. It is Called WhyChristmas.com. They cover all the big topics such as what is an advent calendar. Why is Christmas on December 25th? Why do we have Christmas trees? And one of my favorites why do we light candles at Christmas.
Say WHAT? The Confederacy’s Highest Ranking General Was a New Yorker?!
Here's a fact that might surprise even the most seasoned history buffs: the highest-ranking general in the Confederate Army was NOT Robert E. Lee, but was, in fact, a Yankee from New York!. GENERAL SAMUEL COOPER. Samuel Cooper was born in 1798 in New Hackensack, New York, a small unincorporated...
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 2