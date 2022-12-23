Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
One Person Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County injured one person Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a southbound truck ran off the road and while investigating that crash a second wreck happened involving three vehicles. No one was injured in the first crash but one person was taken...
whopam.com
Fire damages North Main St. motel room
Fire caused minor damage to a North Main Street motel Christmas Day. The call of smoke in a room at the American Inn came out just before noon and arriving crews fire in the attic space, according to Hopkinsville Fire Lt. Payton Rogers. No one was inside the room, there...
whvoradio.com
Pennyrile Parkway Crash Sends Man To The Hospital
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 6 am a southbound truck and SUV collided on the icy overpass for Pembroke Road. The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
WBKO
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash
A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
whvoradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at Old Madisonville Road in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am the driver of a northbound truck lost control on an icy bridge causing the truck to run off the road and overturn.
whvoradio.com
Todd County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Greenville Road in Todd County was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night. Allegra Fire Department Chief Steven Weaver says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused severe damage to the home located at the 16000 block of Greenville Road. No...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
whvoradio.com
Ruptured Water Pipe Leaves Todd County Courthouse With Water Damage
A ruptured sprinkler pipe in the Todd County Courthouse resulted in significant damage with cleanup efforts underway. Daniel Smith, the emergency manager for Todd County, said the Todd County Courthouse will be open for business Tuesday. He says clean-up efforts will continue to take place as the damage is assessed.
KFVS12
Multiple crashes cleared from road near Lyon-Caldwell County Line
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews spent about an hour clearing a mess of crashed vehicles on U.S. 641 North of Eddyville in Lyon County on Monday, December 26. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported there were multiple crashes in close proximity along U.S. 641 near the Beck Road intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Huge victory for our county:' 3 rescued in frigid temps after boat froze on KY lake
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With single-digit temperatures and negative wind chills, the Marshall County Rescue Squad knew they had to be "swift and efficient" after receiving word three duck hunters were stuck on Kentucky Lake. According to a Monday release from the group, three hunters were killed in a...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County House Fire
A home was destroyed and two people were injured in a fire on Grapevine Road in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Department Chief Tim Terrell says the home was fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed when they arrived just before 10 pm. The family was reportedly able to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says
EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
wkdzradio.com
Red Cross Thrice Contacted For Christian County Fires
A trio of house fires in Christian County late Thursday and early Friday morning has kept the Hopkinsville office of the American Red Cross busy this holiday weekend. And families are now in need, at the most critical time of the season. Kathy Hayes, a full-time volunteer with the organization,...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with criminal abuse after a check the welfare on Woodmont Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tamesha Harris got into an argument with her son over a phone and would not let him into the house causing him to have to stay in the garage for an hour.
WBKO
Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter. According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.
whvoradio.com
Arson Charges Upgraded Against Lyon County Juvenile
Arson charges against a Lyon County juvenile have been upgraded following new information obtained by investigators. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White said the 16-year-old juvenile originally charged with third-degree arson will now face an amended charge of second-degree arson, which is a Class B felony. According to language in the law, the second-degree charge indicates the intent of setting the fire instead of a wanton act that resulted in the destruction of property.
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
smokeybarn.com
Slick Roads Cause 5 Crashes In Last Hour, Edgar Dillard RD CLOSED
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The new snow coupled with the brief thaw and refreeze has (in the opinion of two separate agencies) made the roads worse than Sunday. Edger Dillard Rd has been shut down due to icy road conditions and as of 6:30 pm, first...
