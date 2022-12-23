Architizer's 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Final Entry Deadline of January 27th, 2023, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. The commercial landscape has long been a barometer for economic prosperity. Throughout history, we’ve been inclined to build bigger, bolder, brasher. However, the modern demands of our buildings of commerce have become increasingly nuanced. Our experiences of space, as workers and consumers, have been put under the microscope, while commitments to sustainability and inclusivity have set new standards for design.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO