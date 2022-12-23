Read full article on original website
Fuyang Yangbei Lake Wetland Ecological Hotel // Shulin Architectural Design
The Swallow House locates on the two islands at the center of the Yangpi Wetland Park, featuring a unique landscape and good privacy. The seven small houses, surrounded by the water and vegetations, are distributed at appropriate intervals along the edge of the small islands so that each has a spectacular view.
8 Ways Architects Shook up Commercial Design in 2022
Architizer's 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Final Entry Deadline of January 27th, 2023, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. The commercial landscape has long been a barometer for economic prosperity. Throughout history, we’ve been inclined to build bigger, bolder, brasher. However, the modern demands of our buildings of commerce have become increasingly nuanced. Our experiences of space, as workers and consumers, have been put under the microscope, while commitments to sustainability and inclusivity have set new standards for design.
wicker house // shaygan gostar shomal
Mazandaran local architecture at Northern district of Iran which has been affected by climate conditions has evolved and developed over time. Local architecture originates at districts where villagers settled. This architecture regarding the structure was completely dependent on the nature – that is to say, for construction of a building, all the components of the architecture natively have been prepared from the nature of the local region.
