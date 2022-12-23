Read full article on original website
Adele proclaims her love for Lionel Messi in Vegas concert
Adele is tuning in to the World Cup, like everyone else. In one of her concerts at the Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele shared how much she loved Lionel Messi with some of her South American fans. RELATED: Adele revealed the right way to...
Pele’s daughter gives heartbreaking update on Brazil World Cup legend as she vows to stay by cancer-stricken dad’s side
PELE'S daughter has said his family are grateful for "another night" with the Brazil World Cup legend. Kely Nascimento has posted a heartbreaking update as the three times World Cup winner's family gathered to be beside him in hospital for Christmas, as his cancer worsens. His children have posted emotional...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife Is an Instagram Bombshell
Georgina Rodríguez is a model and frequently posts snaps on her Instagram.
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The college student Elon Musk kicked off Twitter for tracking his jet says giving up now would mean ‘letting the big guy win’
Elon Musk deemed Jack Sweeney's ElonJet Twitter account a safety threat. Elon Musk may have shut down Jack Sweeney on Twitter, but the college student isn’t backing down. Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, had been running a Twitter account, @ElonJet, that tracked the flights of the billionaire’s private jet. On Wednesday evening, the account was permanently suspended.
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday.
Pele’s Daughter Shares Heartfelt Photo of Father in Hospital
The Brazilian soccer legend’s health has reportedly deteriorated.
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
Meghan Markle and Archie Send Twitter Into a Meltdown With Their Adorable Moment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has emerged as the star of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. No, the little royal did not give any interview to the camera, as his parents did. The viewers spotted Archie in bits and pieces as the Duke and Duchess shared details of their life in their Montecito home in California.
U.K. archaeologists unearth 7th century treasures owned by woman who may have been Christian religious leader
A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is...
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid
One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit
If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
