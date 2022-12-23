Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
VIDEO: Rhea Ripley & Dominik confront Rey Mysterio in WWE Christmas Eve angle
Dominik was eventually arrested in an angle that aired on WWE social media.
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022
The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. * Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter. * In mixed tag team action, Hit Row...
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On FTR's AAA Tag Team Title Reign
It has without question been a magical year for AEW's FTR, as the duo has seemingly won every tag title but the AEW Tag Team Championships, with a memorable run as ROH Tag Team Champions, and their current run as IWGP Tag Team Champions for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Throw in their trilogy with the Briscoes and a strong run of singles matches for FTR member Dax Harwood and it really doesn't get much better than that.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Believes WWE Could Run A Major Show In France
WWE is a global entity, and fans from around the world are always clamoring for events to take place in their countries. While WWE often tours the globe with live events around Europe and in other countries such as Japan and Canada, it is rare that premium live events take place outside of North America. However, that is something that Drew McIntyre believes can change, as he explained on the recent Holiday episode of "WWE Raw," by telling Corey Graves, "I believe we can take it all across the world."
wrestlinginc.com
More News On WWE Talent Missing Live Event
While the most recent "WWE Raw" was a taped "Best Of 2022" episode rather than a standard live show, the company still held a pair of live events last night — one in Columbus, Ohio, and the other at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Ohio show wound up running into a bit of trouble due to travel complications, with both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins unable to attend. According to a report from Fightful Select, even more WWE stars were scheduled to be there but missed the event, and others had to make quite an effort to get to the show at all.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On AEW Doing More House Shows
AEW is looking for yet another way for their newer talent to get seasoned in the ring. Despite "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" as well as AEW's relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and their talent being allowed to work independent dates, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer says that All Elite Wrestling might start producing more non-televised events.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reveals Why She Was 'Scared' About Entering WWE HOF
Women's wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa is now viewed as a mentor to many young women's wrestlers. Her frequent appearances on "WWE NXT" in recent years have often been opposite the future stars of WWE's women's division. However, this is a relatively new phenomenon for the former WWF Women's Champion, who had a strained relationship with the company for years leading up to her 2015 WWE Hall of Fame induction.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On Jonathan Gresham's Current Status
Jonathan Gresham made his IMPACT Wrestling return on the December 15 edition of the company's weekly TV show. After surprising the fans, he revealed that he has unfinished business in the promotion and it appears that he'll be staying there for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, it seems that Gresham has most definitely parted ways with AEW and ROH following months of speculation regarding his future in pro wrestling.
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 39
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to a report that Brock Lesnar will be wrestling GUNTHER at Wrestlemania 39, and who he thinks should take the Intercontinental title from GUNTHER before that match takes place. Plus, thoughts on John Cena returning for the final Smackdown of the year to tag with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn and the streak that Cena will be preserving when he steps into the ring.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Calls Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW “A Major Challenge”, Notes Jon Moxley’s Return Helped AEW Through It
Cody Rhodes has had an explosive year, and Tony Khan calls him leaving the company a major challenge. Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes left AEW in favor of a return to WWE, returning to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins. While speaking to Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Tony...
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Reveals Why He Hasn't Been Invited Back To Japan
Across his lengthy career, Jake "The Snake" Roberts wrestled all over the world, in front of massive audiences and even crowds consisting of just a few people. However, Roberts never really broke through in Japan. On the latest episode of "Snake Pit," Roberts shared his experience working in the same company as Antonio Inoki in Japan, and revealed what he did that ensured he'd never be invited back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Apollo Crews Comments On William Regal WWE Return Rumors
William Regal has been involved in professional wrestling since he was 15 years old, which puts him at almost 40 years in the business. Over 20 of those years have been spent with WWE, and now that AEW president Tony Khan has confirmed Regal's departure, it's reportedly only a matter of time until "His Lordship" re-joins WWE alongside Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. One superstar who couldn't be more thrilled about that likely development is current "WWE NXT" standout Apollo Crews.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
It seems the spoilers are already floating about regarding what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39!. While we’ve barely said goodbye to 2022, already there are spoilers emerging about April 2023’s WrestleMania 39 plans!. According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, they were given some very intriguing...
wrestlinginc.com
Cash Wheeler Reflects On Some Of The Best Times Of His Career
FTR has put together some of the best tag team encounters of the past decade, whether against The Briscoes, The Young Bucks, or #DIY. However, one team with which they always had incredible chemistry was their former "WWE NXT" rivals, American Alpha. Their matches at NXT Takeover: The End, and NXT Takeover: Dallas remain two of the best in recent years, and Cash Wheeler recently reflected on those matches.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricochet Gets Six Stitches 'And A Lump' For Christmas
It is common Christmas knowledge that good kids get presents and bad kids get coal. However, it appears that WWE star Ricochet found out what pro wrestlers who face Imperium the night before Christmas Eve gets for Christmas, and safe to say it wasn't a very merry night for the highflier.
