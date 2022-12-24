ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in South Philadelphia freezer: police

By CBS3 Staff, Matt Petrillo
 6 days ago

Person of interest in custody after body found in freezer in South Philadelphia 01:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home Friday, police said. Now, authorities are working to find out what lead up to his death.

Friday afternoon, police tell CBS3 that a person of interest is in custody. They did not reveal the identity of the person.

Investigators were at the home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue around 6 a.m. trying to find out more information.

Police say a father and son are the only ones who lived here and one of them may have been the victim.

Word of the grisly discovery caused a stir in the neighborhood Friday.

"This is a shock to the community, for people to wake up and see this," said Yusuf Mitchell, who lives nearby. "It's a Friday, Christmas coming up, and it's a bad way to start off the holidays."

"It's pretty terrifying that stuff like this is going on," Ray Hassey, a neighbor, said.

Hessey was walking his dog early Friday morning when he heard a horrifying cry for help.

"It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," he said.

Police say that scream came from inside this home, and officers believe it was a family who was doing a wellness check after not hearing from the family for a few days.

Instead, the relative found a bloody mess inside and quickly called police.

When officers arrived, they followed a trail of blood to a basement freezer.

Investigators found blood in the home's basement and a man's body facedown, with a bag over his head in the freezer. A bloody knife was nearby, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "It's a possibility this individual was stabbed to death."

Eyewitness News was there as investigators combed for clues.

The front and rear doors were checked by police. There was no sign of a forced entry and the property doesn't appear to be ransacked.

Comments / 12

Margaret Sigler
6d ago

This looking like a movie seen but now its coming to be reality stuff wow now we are really out of control, Now we are hearing Dead body buried in basement floors ,dead bodies in Freezer what is going to be next dead bodies laying in the streets, what wrong People! Prayers going up for our city . This the WORST CITY !

Reply(3)
10
AP_001534.865b5682ef704d0d90e3189d2a848970.1353
6d ago

he said it s nice neighborhood. yeah until u walk up about 5 blocks. 10 9 8 and 7. drug addicts homeless peoples drug dealers. up there

Reply
2
 

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

